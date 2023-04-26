A Nigerian lady who lived abroad has shared the generosity of her Muslim neighbor

He said he often came all the way from his house to offer her arrays of food

The man, who was not fluent in English, said he was doing it because it is essential to be kind to neighbors

A Nigerian woman could not help but share the kindness she had been enjoying from her neighbor.

In a video featuring the generous man, the woman revealed that the man was also a good husband who showed tremendous care to his wife.

Kind neighbour

The woman indicated that even though they were practicing a different religion, it did not influence the kindness he received from the man.

She used the moment to advise others to be kind to neighbors as it positively impacts the relationship.

Many social media users who saw the video expressed delight that there is an inter-religion among neighbors and wished they had that kind of relationship with their neighbors.

As of publishing the report, the video has generated 15,000 with more than a thousand comments on TikTok.

