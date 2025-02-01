A young Nigerian lady who relocated to the United Kingdom has shared her emotional experience in her new country

According to the lady, she always broke into tears whenever she remembered her loved ones who were not with her

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it

A Nigerian lady's video recounting her struggles adapting to life in the UK has gotten netizens emotional.

The clip, which showed her journey from tears to adaptation, offered a glimpse into the challenges faced by international students.

Lady living in UK says she misses her family Photo credit: @emerald_xoxo/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady in UK shares challenges

The lady, known as @emerald_xoxo on TikTok, shared an account of her experiences, revealing the difficulties of living abroad without family's physical support.

Despite having secured her tuition fees and six months' rent before relocating, she found the emotional toll of being alone overwhelming.

In the video, she presented a contrast between her early days in the UK, marked by tears and loneliness, and her more recent experiences, where she appeared happier and more settled.

In her words:

"Me 16 months in the UK vs when I first moved to the UK. Living where you don’t have a family is so hard. The money wasn’t even the problem, I paid all my tuition and 6 months house rent before moving here but the fact I’m alone was fuckking hell. I still cry sometimes when I miss my family sha."

Reactions as lady in UK shares struggles

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@DINAS said:

"I stay in greater Manchester Bolton precisely we can connect and be friends."

@Sad Spice stated:

"It can never be me enh the first day in UK I’ll try to make friends and move close to people."

@spicegirl reacted:

"Can we create a WhatsApp so at least we can be having people to interact with if we can."

@Symply Esy said:

"Currently in my crying phase I can’t wait for my happy phase."

@lolade commented:

"God have mercy on me ooo, here I'm getting admission everytime with not enough funding. Keeping holding on, you will be fine."

@Ella Peters said:

"Story of my life. UK turned me to cry cry baby at any little inconvenience it’s not even all about the money."

@P®°G®£$$ said:

"One month here and it seems like hell. I cried my eyeballs out yesterday just because I lost my job and huge bills to pay."

@Hy_Ya reacted:

"One thing I realized today was, the crying won’t stop but it will reduce. The way, I’ve cried today whiles walking errr. I’m glad it was dark so no one could see my tears."

@Tamaradobrah said:

"I went through the crying phase during Christmas period. I was happy Bcs I had freedom all through but the tears came when I realised no Christmas with them."

@Pamela reacted:

"Don’t worry it gets better. 6 months here and I was in a terrible space. Crying everyday !! It gets better x. If you need to go home for a few weeks pls do."

@Berrybee added:

"Everyone has got their stories to tell, but we are grateful to God for where we are in."

@Diamonjays added:

"Nah man I be thankful and grateful and no tears run. Life alone is enough to be happy for."

Lady who moved to UK cries out

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady cried out that men have not approached her ever since she migrated to the United Kingdom.

She shared something she did not do earlier, which she now regrets, and expressed her belief that God won't put her to shame.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng