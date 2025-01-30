A Nigerian lady has captured the attention of netizens on the TikTok app after sharing a video of herself at her father's tissue factory

According to the lady, whenever she returns home, she visits the factory to work, forgetting that she studied law in school

Social media users who came across the video were thrilled by her father's factory and they asked questions to know more about it

A Nigerian lady's video showing her family's tissue factory caught attention on social media platform, TikTok.

The video showed a glimpse into the daily operations of the factory, with the lady and her siblings lending a hand.

Lady proudly flaunts her father's tissue business Photo credit: @edomobi/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady shows off father's factory in Owerri

The lady, known as @edomobi on TikTok, revealed that despite her professional background in law, she always makes it a point to work at the factory whenever she returns home to Owerri, Imo state.

Her zeal to help out at the family business was evident in the video, which showed her and other factory workers, including her father, hard at work.

While sharing the video, she said:

"Your dad owns a tissue factory so you and your siblings have a job you did not apply for. Whenever I am at home, I totally forget that I am a lawyer. Helping at home is a lifestyle I advise."

Reactions as lady flaunts dads tissue factory

The video generated a significant amount of interest among TikTok users, who were impressed by the factory's operations and the lady's commitment to her family's business.

Many users took to the comments section to ask questions and learn more about the factory.

@user7227138111456 said:

"Make una take am serious, nah so dem dey sustain generational wealth."

@oyinkansola said:

"Una bf go enjoy oo. Nothing like pad money again."

@Usonwa said:

"Taking note of the name so I can buy it anytime I see it and say I know the owner’s daughter."

@Engr Usman said:

"Drop location for us, so we can come with SON for inspection."

@CAMARIKA WICK said:

"Nice work but pay more attention to sanitation, wear gloves during production."

@Itunes said:

"I love this but wear gloves during production because for someone like me i love buying Familia tissue because hands do not touch it cos you know people use these things on sensitive parts."

@joyiscoming2200 reacted:

"I smelll generation wealth there if taken care properly."

@jumjum said:

"Your dad did the best thing to get his children engaged in the business. Family businesses grow the nation."

@The_rahh said:

"Taking note of the name so I’ll get it anytime I see it."

@chimuanya commented:

"I know by now that ndi wear gloves will be in the comments section."

@macdanielschuks said:

"Una no know Wetin God done do for una. If una scale that business up. You’re looking at an empire."

@Caesar__ reacted:

"Omo. Nigeria is very industrious like there's nothing they can't replicate with least simple machines."

@GUY 02 SAMURAI said:

"Nice business please let his legacy live on if he retires. God bless ur dad."

@Makini asked:

"Do you guys also produce for other people, who want to go into tissue paper business?"

@ChizzyProgress said:

"No play wit am ooo cuz na that tissue make u a lawyer much love from here."

@Ayoola0163 reacted:

"How I wish my papa just have something like this but thank God for life."

@powerfulme said:

"The machines are expensive but very good business. Nappies too are good business."

@Laughterandvibeswithgraciepod added:

"Babes this is beautiful."

Watch the video below:

Lady advertises dad's business

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady melted hearts as she advertised her father's business with a convincing pitch.

Taking to Facebook, she informed potential customers that her dad has over 10 years of experience on the road.

