A Nigerian lady has cried out that men have not approached her ever since she migrated to the United Kingdom

She shared something she did not do earlier, which she now regrets, and expressed her belief that God won't put her to shame

The lady's post on TikTok went viral, with some men trying to woo her while others funnily gave reasons for her situation

A pretty lady, @limah_babii, who lives in the UK, has lamented not being wooed by any man in the foreign country.

@limah_babii said her situation makes her regret something she did not do before leaving Nigeria.

She said men haven't approached her in the UK. Photo Credit: @limah_babii

Source: TikTok

She thought she would have tied the knot in Nigeria if she had known things would be this way in the UK. @limah_babii pondered on her situation in a TikTok video.

Words on the video read:

"Adabi tinba gba oko oloko.

"Since I don enter this UK them never toast me.

"I con dey regret say why I no find way to marry before i japa.

"God abeg o."

Watch her video below:

Social media users react to lady's lamentation

Tella said:

"I for toast you but the way u dey fire this chicken dey fear me."

Bamorhair said:

"Since winter don start I don dey regret my single life."

burger said:

"But you dey tear chicken laps with full joy😄😄😄 Jayelo that food sweet pass some people relationship."

Sweet Dan said:

"Babe wait upon the Lord, God's time is the best.... May I come for u."

Dunni said:

"And this weather is not joking with the single."

MÄŸÖŴÂ😊 said:

"You will soon see if you no Dey do shakara too much."

far19264j5d said:

"Who actually talks to this people ?? 😂 Apart from people new in the country."

Source: Legit.ng