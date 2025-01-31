A young Nigerian lady has shared her experience on social media after making a mistake that left her in tears and pain

In a video shared on TikTok, the lady revealed that she had travelled out of town without turning off her bathroom tap

Unfortunately, after she returned home, she found out that her entire house had been flooded with water from the bathroom tap

A Nigerian lady's forgetfulness led to a devastating discovery upon her return home from a trip.

The young lady's mistake had severe consequences, leaving her in a state of distress after entering her house.

Lady in tears as her room gets flooded Photo credit: @stargirlkhafi/TikTok.

Lady forgets to turn off bathroom tap

In a video posted on TikTok, the lady, identified by her handle @stargirlkhadi, recounted her unenviable ordeal.

She explained that she had been so caught up in preparing for her journey that she neglected to turn off her bathroom tap before departing.

Unknown to her, the tap continued to run, causing catastrophic damage to her home while she was away.

Upon her return, the lady was met with a scene of utter chaos. Her entire house had been filled with water, leaving some of her belongings and furniture affected.

The lady's emotional response to the situation was evident, as she was seen sobbing uncontrollably while attempting to clean up the mess.

"POV: I travelled home and forgot to turn off my bathroom tap. I'm still crying," she captioned the video.

Reactions as lady's house gets filled with water

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@Soft_OfLagos asked:

"Don’t uu have drainage in your bathroom? How did it manage to enter the house?"

@Chelsea said:

"From oblee to ebelebe."

@Living my dreams commented:

"She don first send am give her bf. Poor guy don beg/pet tire for waiting he no know."

@Nicky excel herb said:

"If na me as I enter see water i will lock door and go to my friends house, I will invite dem that I cook. We will mop together."

@Beckybright said:

"Imagine crying and your leg mistakenly hits that bucket and the water falls you go start from beginning."

@shugaGodbaby said:

"D day I came back from church and met something like this, the way I shouted my landlord name cause he stays upstairs, he think say him house don burn, long story short na him pack all d water."

@Call her Irene commented:

"If this thing don do you before gather here make we cry together."

@DannyFX reacted:

"Imagine say uno press record, u go pour the water back and start crying again?"

@Amadiva _beauty said:

"Imagine say you don pack all the water for one bucket,you wan con go pour am away and boom you slip n the water pour on the floor again."

@Orcas said:

"Whenever I’m going out, I calculate my steps more than 5 times, one day I did my first calculation and remembered I left meat I was boiling on this gas. I took a relay, that helps, try counting your steps, try to remember what you did before stepping out of your room."

@XôXô added:

"Ur own nah even broad daylight!! U lucky !! The hostel I just parked into! Arranged the house and all, laid the bed so I could sleep, I didn’t know the kitchen’s tap was on idk how it leaked I woke up to get water !! Bro the level of the water don almost reach my ankle ! I checked the time I was past 2 am! 2 nah me bend down pack ! Mop I even use Parker."

Lady shares how her house got flooded

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little boy kept everyone on their toes after leaving the tap running and the entire house got flooded.

Netizens flooded the comment section of the boy's mother's post to share their experiences, saying they did the same thing back in the days.

