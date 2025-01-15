2 students emerged as the Overall Best Graduating Students at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) 55th convocation ceremony

Samuel Akinade Badekale and Damilare Haroun Adebakin graduated with a perfect CGPA of 5.0 from the Department of Cell Biology & Genetics (CBG)

Nigerians have taken to social media to react and celebrate the remarkable achievements of Badekale and Adebakin

Akoka, Lagos state - The University of Lagos (UNILAG) Akoka has celebrated Samuel Akinade Badekale and Damilare Haroun Adebakin for emerging as the Overall Best Graduating Students at the 55th convocation ceremony.

Badekale and Adebakin both graduated with a perfect Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 5.0 from the Department of Cell Biology & Genetics (CBG).

The federal government-owned university gave it up for the outstanding students for their remarkable academic achievement.

This was contained in a post shared via the UNILAG X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @UnilagNigeria on Tuesday, January 14, 2025.

“Give it up for the Overall Best Graduating Students & Best Graduating Students in Sciences at the #UNILAG2024Convocation Ceremonies: Samuel Akinade Badekale and Damilare Haroun Adebakin, both of the Department of Cell Biology & Genetics (CBG) with 5.0 CGPAs! 🥁🥁🥁

“Whoosh🥳🎊”

Nigerians react as UNILAG graduates 2 students with 5.0 CGPA

Yogiberra @ademolababaD

CBG and graduating their students with 5.0- the department must be very good and proud and their students fire 🔥

Omo Daropale @scephyblackboy

Cell Biology, with a 5.0 Max.. omo how brilliant can you be, gosh.. congratulations guys... ❤️❤️

WORK OF ART🌌 @Wahreez2848

Department of Cell Biology and Genetics swept everything

Congratulations to them👏👏

Steve⭐@StephCreatives

Waoh! Perfect CGPA.

Congratulations to you both! 👏🏾

Ibidunni Inioluwa @ibidunni_iniolu

CBG to the world 🎉🎉🎉

Ayo @Ay0Anjorin

Una Sabi this book thing o

Shecares @ShecaresConcept

This is good, congratulations to you both and all who contributed to this success.

NAS🏆F @__NASIF

Congratulations to the both of them. This is a really impressive FEAT!!!

More wins to them.

Odugwu-Blaze @OdugwuBlaze

Wow...A big congrats to them.

Facilitator Dorcas Eriifeoluwa @DEriifeoluwa

Wow! Woww! Wowww! Congratulations!

Kehinde Faboade @fabkhenney

Wow. Congratulations to them.

Mama Abake @opeogun

Tell me they are friends? 👏👏👏👏

YETUNDE SITU @YetundeSitu

Congratulations. Wishing you the best in your future endeavours in Jesus's Name, Amen.

El Capitano @Porsche6ix

Call him Mr Perfect

Legit.ng recalls that UNILAG announced that its 55th convocation ceremony will hold from Friday, January 10, to Sunday, January 17, 2025.

The federal government-owned university will graduate 16,409 students across various departments and degrees.

The Vice-Chancellor Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, said two students will graduate with a perfect Cumulative Grade Point Average of 5.0 from the Department of Cell Biology & Genetics (CBG).

UNILAG sends message to new students

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that UNILAG announced the closure of its 2024/2025 admission exercise and urged candidates to accept transfer offers by January 10, 2025.

According to the management, candidates who do not accept the transfer offer by the deadline will forfeit their admission.

The federal government-owned university provided detailed guidelines on how to accept or reject admission offers via the JAMB CAPS portal.

