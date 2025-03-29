A Nigerian lady said she was posted to Sokoto state to do her one year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC)

A lady said she was posted to Sokoto state for her one-year compulsory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

She said that initially, when she got her call-up letter and saw that she had been sent to Sokoto, she did not like the place.

In her TikTok post, QueenXTA said she agreed to go to Sokoto after much consideration.

She said the decision was a difficult one, given that she was going to leave her business behind.

However, Queen said her decision to go to Sokoto for her NYSC turned out to be a very good one.

She said she had a very good time serving in Sokoto and that she was exposed to many good people and life-changing opportunities.

Her words:

"Few months ago, I was deployed to Sokoto state and it was like a death sentence! I was soooo pain seeing my callup letter that night; I was devastated! I received all kinds of mockery consolation from friends! Few days later I made up my mind to embark on this journey! I went to sokoto and it was not entirely what I pictured on my head the roads were clean and the state looks more organized than my own state."

Queen said she got the opportunity to serve at a military division, and this changed her life positively.

She said:

"I got to Wamakko orientation camp and decided not to relocate! It was a very drastic decision because I knew it was going to affect my business. After the three weeks orientation, I was deployed to Headquarters 8 Divisions Nigeria Army Sokoto. My first time going close to military environment. I got there and I was posted to 78 ST Brigade. My commander was sooo welcoming! He told me my job description and said I will be an office assistant in his office. I worked there in his office for two months and Div canteen came into the picture and I became the Div canteen operation assistant."

She said she had the rare chance to work with big people in the military due to where she was spent her service year.

Her words:

"God came through for me in so many ways! Working with Major Gens, Brig Gens, Colonels, Lt Colonel and other big big men in the Nigeria army was what I never imagined can happen in sokoto! This people give corp members lots of RAW privileges! I had opportunity to meet and serve the whole Chief of defense staff! Oh my sokoto has been a blessing! Huge one!"

Queen said her life has been transformed, and she was glad she took the decision to serve in Sokoto state.

"My Life got transformed during this few months, I no longer act 100% like a civilian! I've received lots of regimentation that has shaped my life. I no longer get angry at abusive words because I got use to it. Today I am proud of myself and even 8 Division Nigeria Army is proud of me too! It was a service year of serious dedication and hard work and all my efforts are always being rewarded!"

Source: Legit.ng