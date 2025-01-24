A male National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member ended his service year and got a warm sendoff from his place of primary assignment (PPA)

The corps member, who served in a school, shared a video which showed the plenty gifts he received

Many who came across the video congratulated the man and commented on the items he got as gifts

A male National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member received a warm sendoff from the school where he was posted.

His place of primary assignment (PPA), Estate High School in Ibadan, Oyo state, organised a send-forth ceremony on his behalf.

He showed off the gifts. Photo: @ayoolaoluwasola

Source: TikTok

In a video by @ayoolaoluwasola on TikTok, the man showed the numerous gifts he received from the school.

Man receives pots, other gifts from PPA

His gifts were neatly wrapped and addressed to him during the sendoff ceremony.

He likened them to wedding gifts, as the presents included pots, frying pans, a blender, and other wrapped items.

The corps member said:

“POV: When your send forth gift as a corper seems like a wedding gift. #NYSC #videoviral #corper #Ibadan when you server in the midst of the best government worker in ibadan (Estate high school) pls join me to appreciate @BIG CHI! not the little one. this staff.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail corps member’s sendoff gifts

Many who came across the video congratulated the man and commented on the items he got as gifts.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Dellanush said:

"I con dey regret why I do direct posting oh, Sheyb I for dey rural state by now dey enjoy."

@Akinkunmi said:

"Brooo Estate school inside Gbena Ibadan."

@Luscious said:

"This one will not go viral now but if them do bad it will go far you did well."

@B-Gold said:

"Lmao. Na wife remain like that kitchen utensils don set."

@Corpers Diary said:

"When you return home and see prices of pots and utensils you'll appreciate the gift."

@Rereloluwa said:

"Evidence to show you did good. Well done !"

OLUWATIMILEHIN said:

"My dear husband as pot don ready now. Wetin you wan chop??? Egusi and semo or rice and beans."

Mayyy said:

"Wow nice,na 4k my principal give me."

@Victoria Oluwatobiloba said:

"You really did well in that school. Kudos to you."

@Bestsandy said:

"Dem Dey tell u say make you go marry ni."

@harbuzzy babe said:

"I know this school for Ibadan."

Read more related stories on corps members

Ibadan corps member flaunts community projects

In a related story, a Nigerian lady narrated how she did four personal projects as a serving NYSC member in Ibadan.

She shared photos from her projects and revealed that she was given a meritorious award for her achievements.

Many who came across the post hailed the lady and encouraged her for her accomplishments as a corps member.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng