NYSC Member Who Served in Ibadan School Shows Plenty Sendoff Gifts He Received, Many React
- A male National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member ended his service year and got a warm sendoff from his place of primary assignment (PPA)
- The corps member, who served in a school, shared a video which showed the plenty gifts he received
- Many who came across the video congratulated the man and commented on the items he got as gifts
A male National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member received a warm sendoff from the school where he was posted.
His place of primary assignment (PPA), Estate High School in Ibadan, Oyo state, organised a send-forth ceremony on his behalf.
In a video by @ayoolaoluwasola on TikTok, the man showed the numerous gifts he received from the school.
Man receives pots, other gifts from PPA
His gifts were neatly wrapped and addressed to him during the sendoff ceremony.
He likened them to wedding gifts, as the presents included pots, frying pans, a blender, and other wrapped items.
The corps member said:
“POV: When your send forth gift as a corper seems like a wedding gift. #NYSC #videoviral #corper #Ibadan when you server in the midst of the best government worker in ibadan (Estate high school) pls join me to appreciate @BIG CHI! not the little one. this staff.”
Watch the video below:
Reactions trail corps member’s sendoff gifts
Many who came across the video congratulated the man and commented on the items he got as gifts.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.
@Dellanush said:
"I con dey regret why I do direct posting oh, Sheyb I for dey rural state by now dey enjoy."
@Akinkunmi said:
"Brooo Estate school inside Gbena Ibadan."
@Luscious said:
"This one will not go viral now but if them do bad it will go far you did well."
@B-Gold said:
"Lmao. Na wife remain like that kitchen utensils don set."
@Corpers Diary said:
Man celebrates house opening in video, flaunts impressive edifice designed with flags, flashy lights
"When you return home and see prices of pots and utensils you'll appreciate the gift."
@Rereloluwa said:
"Evidence to show you did good. Well done !"
OLUWATIMILEHIN said:
"My dear husband as pot don ready now. Wetin you wan chop??? Egusi and semo or rice and beans."
Mayyy said:
"Wow nice,na 4k my principal give me."
@Victoria Oluwatobiloba said:
"You really did well in that school. Kudos to you."
@Bestsandy said:
"Dem Dey tell u say make you go marry ni."
@harbuzzy babe said:
"I know this school for Ibadan."
Ibadan corps member flaunts community projects
In a related story, a Nigerian lady narrated how she did four personal projects as a serving NYSC member in Ibadan.
She shared photos from her projects and revealed that she was given a meritorious award for her achievements.
Many who came across the post hailed the lady and encouraged her for her accomplishments as a corps member.
Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is a Reuters-certified journalist with 4+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. As a one-time freelancer and full-time journalist, she has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng