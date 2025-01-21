A pretty graduate of Bells University of Technology, Habeebah Arolowo, bagged a first-class degree in Accounting

She shared her final year results on social media, revealing how she got a 5.0 grade point average

Many who came across the post celebrated and applauded the young lady for her academic achievement

A young lady, Habeebah Arolowo, celebrated her graduation from Bells University of Technology in Ota, Ogun state.

She graduated from the private university with a first-class in Accounting.

She got A's in all her final year courses. Photo: @iyanu_12

Source: TikTok

In a post by @iyanu_12 on TikTok, the graduate revealed that she had a 5.0 grade point average (GPA) in her final year.

She bagged a first class in accounting with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 4.79.

Graduate displays her final results

In the viral post, Habeebat shared a screenshot of her final year results.

The intelligent lady got an A in all her courses, both in the first and second semesters of her final year.

She wrote nine courses in the first semester and eight courses in the second semester.

Her highest score was 85 marks in Advanced Financial Reporting 1, while her lowest score was 71 marks in Case Study.

Habeebat said:

“Bsc in Accounting has been officially wrapped. It was a rough ride but I got to my destination safe and sound.”

Reactions trail Bell University graduate’s result

Many who came across the post celebrated and applauded the young lady for her academic achievement while some hoped to have such a result.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions

@Ọláìtàn Ìpayẹ said:

"This won't trend.. When it's not a post about Ọmu and Idi.. Well done baby girl more greater heights."

@Jennifer said:

"I claim this for my final exam."

@Claire said:

"Dem no try for this my school ohh 90-85 na B+. Na from 95 be A."

@plutoboy said:

"Vex go buy Lambo, one house for Dubai, come get like 500m for aza then $1m for wallet how you see am."

@KHISS said:

"Wetin be our own now ? Make we encourage you more or make we wey no get that grade make we Dey cry."

@deewhy said:

"Nobody badder!!!"

@PALAZZO said:

"You and lecturers na 5&6."

Biggi3231 said:

"wow, 79 is A, where I school 79 is B not even B+."

Maggie said:

"Congratulations dear … but here in Babcock you only have two A’s"

Only_One_Sunne_Pa said:

"The same accounting wey I Dey study."

Every tiktoker's fav said:

Congratulations. be wrapping my head up on this acct but is not just

Read more related stories on university graduates

OAU Accounting graduate bags first class

In a related story, Barakat Adesanya, a graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University, bagged a first class in Accounting.

She shared photos from her convocation ceremony listing the positions she held as an undergraduate.

Many who came across the post celebrated and applauded the young lady for her academic achievement.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng