Deeone, a former Big Brother Naija housemate has gone online to make a revelation about activist, VeryDarkMan

Recall that the activist had earlier pranked Nigerians that the scene of N180 million was stolen from the account

However, Deeone continued to run his private investigations and spilt some more tea about the account

CHECK OUT! Earn more in 2025. Join a FREE webinar on creating a client-winning copywriting portfolio!

Deeone, a Nigerian media user and comedian has revealed to Nigerian that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) are currently investigating Vincent Otse Martin's NGO.

VDM's NGO has continued to be a controversial topic in cyberspace. many have wondered when he would start to put the money to good use, while many have argued that he was trying to defraud Nigerina of their hard-earned money.

Deeone says that the EFCC is currently investigating VDM's NGO. Credit: @deeone, @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Recall that in a previous report by Legit.ng, VDM claimed that his NGO account got hacked through the website, and N180 million went missing. He said he was going to Jos with a police officer as they had tracked one of the hackers.

In a recent development, Deeone, who always criticises VDM revealed that the anti-graft squad are busy investigating the NGO while backing it up with up with a document. He also stated that the petition was written by a Nigerian who wanted to know the truth about it.

The letter reads in parts:

"REQUEST FOR THE INVESTIGATION INTO FUND RAISING ACTIVITIES BY Martin. Vincent Otse (AKA Verydarkman). I write to request an urgent investigation into the fundraising activities of Mr. Martin Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman, who raised over N202 million through Zenith Bank account 1313679008 (Martins Vincent Otse Initiative) for purported school renovation projects without transparency or accountability."

See the post below:

Following this, Deeone revealed that an N20 million withdrawal was made on the account to purchase a range rove,r but after he spoke about it publicly, the money was returned.

Deeone's clip about VDM spurs online reactions

Read some comments compiled by Legit.ng below:

@temmybliss_ said:

"Weldone deeone, we're proud of you! Even if your assumptions are wrong, we commend your efforts. Thank you for holding that boy accountable and not giving up despite the insults and dragging."

@ozioma_electronics said:

"😂😂 but why is it taking long to start especially when the money is there, it’s been long overdue abeg."

@itscreamy_oflagos:

"Shalom! 😂Deeone!!! Nobody has monopoly of scrutinizing people .. He has to be scrutinized too. He must be accountable by fire by force!"

@officialfemilokko:

"I pity those that doesn't understand or know your pedigree.... I just laugh when I see people cursing themselves 😂😂😂😂.... Keep up doing the best bro 👏👏👏👏."

@samson_bazunu reacted:

"😂😂😂😂😂 i too like this guy.. Weapon fashioned against VDM."

@lauretta_egboh:

"This is 5 months since this guy collected this money and he hasn't done a single thing."

VDM finally meets Don Jazzy

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian online critic VeryDarkMan met music mogul Don Jazzy to the joy of netizens.

A few weeks after Don Jazzy donated N100 million to VDM’s NGO, the online critic thanked him in person.

The video of VDM’s meeting with Don Jazzy went viral, raising a series of heartwarming comments from fans.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng