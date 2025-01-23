An intelligent lady broke down in tears as she emerged the best graduating nursing student in her school

She shared a video where she wept on stage as she received her award during her induction

Many who came across the video congratulated the intelligent lady and applauded her achievements

A young lady, Aminat Ijaodoro-Aina, celebrated her graduation from the Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM).

She shared a video from her induction ceremony, announcing that she emerged as the best-graduating student in her class.

In the video by @aminarn7, the lady was seen on the stage, receiving her award as the best in her class.

Emotionally overwhelmed, she burst into tears, and her cap fell off her head.

LASUCOM Nursing graduate gets 4.77 CGPA

In another post, the young lady announced that she graduated with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 4.77.

Aminat also stated that her class was the 5th set of nursing students to be inducted into the Nursing and Midwifery Profession.

She expressed her gratitude to God as she described her school journey.

The nursing graduate also appreciated her family and friends.

She said:

“Alhamdullilah. On the 9th of January 2025,I was inducted into the Nursing and Midwifery Profession.5 years of classes ,exams ,sleepless nights, cries and laughter.Indeed,my Lord has given so much that I'm pleased. I'm forever grateful for the gift of family and friends.

“First Class Graduate with a CGPA of 4.77/5.0.Overall Best Graduating Student.Re-introducing IJAODORO-AINA AMINAT OMOBOLANLE (RN,RM,BNSc) #Best Graduating Student. #5th Nursing Set.”

Sharing her video of her award presentation, she said:

“POV: You’re the best graduating student in your department and got emotional when called on stage to receive your award.”

Reactions trail LASUCOM Nursing graduate’s video

@Haeesha said:

"Congratulations, I wish you a successful life after school."

@yemisco window blinds & decor said:

"Alhamdulillah I'm so much happy for you my sister in Islam and I pray that Allah should grant you all goodness of life and aakhirah."

@Aliyah said:

"Barakallau fihi I also want to be the graduating student in my department InshaAllah."

@Dija Babe said:

"Congratulations my love.....I'm proud to be your bby sister."

Kenny G said:

"Congratulations.May Almighty Allah bless it & try to japa come abroad u w get a good job here okay."

