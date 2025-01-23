A young Nigerian undergraduate has become a viral sensation online due to her very small stature

A female who spoke with the young lady claimed she is the smallest student in the Federal University Oye Ekiti (FUOYE)

The real age, department, and level of the very small-sized student have been shared online and stunned people

A female student of the Federal University Oye Ekiti (FUOYE) has gone viral on social media due to her stature.

The young lady has a very small stature that makes people mistake her for a child.

Olatunji Jumoke is a freshman at the Federal University Oye Ekiti. Photo Credit: @keekee7353

A lady, @keekee7353, expressed excitement online after meeting the small-sized student. She and a young man took pictures with the small-statured student and also spoke with her.

The lady appealed to people to stop body shaming the little student.

"Her story is very touching.

"Please guys stop body shaming someone," she wrote on TikTok.

She posted a video of the small-sized student being interviewed by a young man. The student did not appear camera-shy and seemed to have embraced the attention her stature had got her.

FUOYE "smallest" student unmasked

Legit.ng learnt that the small-sized student's name is Olatunji Jumoke. Her department is linguistics and languages, and she is a freshman.

Legit.ng also gathered that she is 19 years old. People could not help but wonder about many things, including if Jumoke has a boyfriend.

Watch her video below:

FUOYE's small-sized student amazes people

kay said:

"Hope she's brilliant sha. at least that'll would be an advantage."

Olope Tayelolu said:

"Hmm na my twins sister if not for her age I for call her my twins sister."

olamih said:

"I have met this girl before at ilewe garage going to igbara odo."

RHODA🙈❤️ said:

"Nah my department she dey 😩 100 level the day I see her I just dey wonder."

Moninuola🦋❤️❣️ said:

"So nobody notice she resemble Sunday Jatoo that small boy in nollywood yoruba movie.The resemblance is too much."

Marie Toms said:

"Na my faculty she dey she’s a linguistic student."

ARIDUNUU😍❤️ said:

"One dey our class he his also 19 he dey follow oriyomi hamzat do live."

@hadeshewah11 said:

"The day I saw her I thought she followed her sister to school 😂but wen I and my friend saw her talking with other students discussing about lecture,I was so shocked."

Oluwatomiwa⭐️ said:

"Don’t judge anybody without knowing their story."

