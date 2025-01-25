A young lady who graduated from a Nigerian police college was filled with emotion on her passing out parade

A video showed when she marched to where her family members were standing and burst into tears

Many who came across the video congratulated the lady on her passing out from the police college

A Nigerian lady who graduated from a police college trended after a video of her went viral.

The lady was filled with emotion on her passing out parade, which marked her entry into the Nigerian Police Force.

She cried as she marched towards her family. Photo: @mjgurrrl

In a video shared by @mjgurrrl, the lady was seen marching to meet her family members.

Lady who graduate from police college weeps

When she reached where her family was standing, she burst into tears and saluted an older woman, presumed to be her mum.

She then hugged the woman, who was also in tears.

The fresh graduate also hugged another lady and placed her cap on the lady’s head.

The video went viral and had over one million views as of the time of this report.

It was captioned:

“#graduation this was so emotional.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail police college graduate’s video

Many who came across the video congratulated the lady on her graduation from the police college.

@ogunmolajoshuaabi said:

"Abeg, how much is NPF salary. This girl think say she dun make ham, but she will make in Jesus name. amen."

@karma said:

"For olokpa work?"

@Tseun said:

"Me cry for wetin me wey I hate police with passion my brother wey be police self I delete him number for my phone i sweer."

@OriAde Ishola said:

"Make I tell u nah reason behinds her crying, me self go Dey collect #50 on d road and 5k contribution daily."

@ELOGHOSA THE TAILOR said:

"This police work na some people dream job o."

@Ope Ye Mi said:

"I’m happy for you girl. Nah big achievement!!! I applied to NPF 2019,2022,2024 but I wasn’t chosen. I’m happy for you,sending you love."

@Vincent Enoch odugwu said:

"I swear I shed tears because of this girl,I declare that u will live and retire successfully in Jesus name amen."

@Akankeade said:

"Welcome to the club dear I wish my parents was there 13 years ago on my POP day as NPF my advice for you do not love anyone that only love you but doesn’t love your job even if it your man let him go."

@Bianca said:

"I almost cried oo, buh once I see that NPF I bone my face Asap."

