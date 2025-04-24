A Nigerian reverend father has shared a post explaining the different categories of dressing by ordained priests

According to Reverend Father Kelvin Ugwu, who is on a mission in the Gambia, it is only the Pope who is allowed to wear the white cassock

He said all priests must wear black as that is the designated colour for their position, noting that they wear white in Africa due to the weather

A Catholic priest has explained the different types of vestments worn by reverend fathers, bishops, cardinals and the Pope.

Reverend Father Kelvin Ugwu, a Nigerian priest on a mission to the Gambia, made the post to educate people about the priesthood dressings.

The priest said the traditional colour for reverend fathers is black. Photo credit: Facebook/Father Kelvin Ugwu and Getty Images/Lisa Maree Williams.

According to Father Ugwu, all priests are supposed to wear black cassocks as their official dress.

He explained that only the Pope wears a white cassock, but priests wear black.

His words:

"Only the Pope wears white. You will see that in his cassock, sash, and even skull cap. Generally, all clerics, including Cardinals, bishops, monsignors, priests, and deacons, wear black cassocks. Even seminarians, their proper colour is black as well."

Why Catholic priests in Africa wear white cassock

He noted that priests wear black, archbishops and bishops wear purple, while for cardinals, it is red, but for the Pope, it is white.

Also, Father Ugwu explained the colour of the different types of skull caps worn by those in the priesthood.

He said:

Usually, the colour of the skull cap, biretta, buttons and sash on the waist will always follow the proper colour designated for that position. For priests and seminarians, it is black. For Archbishops and Bishops, it is purple. For Cardinals, it is Red. For the Pope, it is white."

On why priests wear white cassocks in Africa, Father Ugwu said it is due to the weather of in the continent. He said if African priests visit Rome, they must wear a black cassock.

He noted:

"Note: Priests in Africa wear white cassocks because of the weather. But if you ever see them in Rome, they must dress in their proper colour, which is black."

Father Ugwu's explanation is corroborated by some online source which details the different colours worn by Catholic clergy.

Late Pope Francis seen in his white cassock. Photo credit: Getty Images/Buda Mendes.

According to Clergy Wear Shop:

"The cassock is a long robe, often black for priests, purple for bishops, and red for cardinals, symbolizing humility and spiritual dedication. It’s the core garment, serving as the main robe beneath other layers."

See some reactions to Father Kelvin's post

Solomon Nnajieze said:

"This clears the air. Some years back, a priest was wearing black cassock and many people were wondering if he's truly a priest because in Africa we have normalized white as the proper color for priests."

Michiko Asuncion Shimada said:

"Here in the Philippines, priests wear white also because of the hot weather."

Who will be the next Pope?

After Pope Francis was announced dead, some people are wondering who would succeed him.

Reports emerged on Monday morning that the Papal head had passed away.

There are at least eight top cardinals at the Vatican who might possibly succeed the Pope, who died at 88.

