A Nigerian lady went viral after complaining about the quality of food she ordered from a restaurant

The lady ordered pepper soup worth N6,000 from a restaurant owned by popular Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci

Many shared their thoughts after she went angry over the size and quality of the meal she ordered

A Nigerian lady took to social media to vent after ordering food from a popular Nigerian restaurant.

She ordered Turkey pepper soup from the restaurant owned by renowned Nigerian chef Hilda Baci.

She showed the pepper soup she ordered. Photo: @_theomotayozinnat

In a video by @_theomotayozinnat on TikTok, the lady said she ordered the meal for N6,000 while returning from work.

Lady complains over size of pepper soup

In the video, she showed the pepper soup she got inside a small plastic plate.

She said she hadn’t eaten all day and decided to order the meal but was disappointed by what she got.

The lady complained that the food was small and it was not even hot when she got it.

She said:

“Why would you decide to sell me turkey peppersoup fro N6,000 and its’s coming like this. It was not even hot. This looks like dog vomit. I am so angry.

“If you knew that this was how you were going to be selling your N6,000 peppersoup, then increase the price so that you can increase the quantity, because I don’t get it. I honesty do not get it.I’m actually very very angry. They honestly just added to my anger this night.”

In the video, she also showed the restaurant's response after she reached out to them concerning the quality of the food.

The video was captioned:

“I expected so much more from y’all. I am so disapointed!”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady complains over pepper soup

Many shared their thoughts after she went angry over the size and quality of what she ordered.

Netizens who came across the video on X reacted to the lady’s outburst.

@dammiedammie35 said:

"So I just want to pitch this in, if you buy 6k pepper-soup in Ibadan, they no born you to chop am finish in one sitting. The ISI Ewu I bought last week for 7k at challenge, I left the one inside the extra plate there."

@rotcivola said:

"sis 6k nor too much for that pepper soup na you nor know ya level."

@Mazimum_ said:

"What she's advocating for, in essence, is telling Hilda Baci that anything worth doing should be done well. Saying the pepper soup looks like dog vomit is a terrible review for Hilda."

@mind_talkss said:

"It is not by force to buy from Hilda Baci. Go to mama put and eat your fill."

Man shows how restaurant served him rice

In a related story, a Nigerian man shared a video of how he was served rice and soup when he visited a restaurant.

In the video he shared from the restaurant, the man was served rice on a shovel-like plate and soup in a pot.

Many who came across the video shared their opinion on how the restaurant served the food.

