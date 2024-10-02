A young Nigerian lady has gone viral after she poured a portion of her food on the floor before eating

The lady did this in a restaurant and carefully looked around before pouring the food on the floor

Many hailed the lady for her traditional inclination, as some also revealed that they do the same thing

A pretty lady has caused controversy with her actions while eating at an eatery.

She was served fried rice and turkey at a restaurant, and she poured a small quantity of the food on the ground.

Lady pours portion of fried rice on floor before eating. Photo: @j_smilesss

This was captured in a video shared by @j_smilesss on TikTok.

In the video, the lady looked around before pouring the small rice on the floor.

She went further to eat her food and her turkey.

Reactions as lady pours rice on floor

Many people took to the comment section to hail the lady for her traditional inclination.

@Favourlove said:

"She’s a traditionalist."

@CHUMASON REV said:

"I love your style. Our chi our power."

@chinyereadizue438 said:

"As u feed them na so they go dey feed u the go."

@Cindy clay said:

"I don finally see my type."

Amanda Jennings

"U pour food for floor but u can’t do same to d meat also."

@Sommynjoku Chi baby said:

"Original Igbo girl"

