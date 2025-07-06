The football world was rocked with the ill-timed death of Liverpool star Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva

The Portugal national team star and his brother died in a car accident in Spain, 11 days after his wedding

Other active football stars have passed away in 2025, despite only half of the year gone, including African players

The football world is currently mourning the untimely demise of Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva, who sadly passed away in the early hours of Thursday last week.

Jota and Silva died in a fatal car accident in the Zamora region of Spain after the Lamborghini lost control and caught fire on impact, killing both brothers.

Kids mourners at Anfield pay tribute to Liverpool star Diogo Jota who died in a car crash. Photo by Peter Byrne.

Legit.ng looks at the six active footballers who have died in 2025.

Footballers who have died in 2025

1. Diogo Jota

The Liverpool star is the most high-profile footballer who has died in 2025 after dying in a car crash in Spain on Thursday, 11 days after marrying his long-term partner Rute Cardoso at an event in his native Portugal.

According to Goal, he was on his way to catch a ferry to England in the port at Santander after his doctors advised him not to fly after a lung surgery in the previous week.

2. André Silva

Jota and his brother Silva were the only children of their parents and sadly passed away on the same day, as the 25-year-old was accompanying his brother and best friend when their accident happened.

He was playing for the Portuguese second division club Penafiel before his death. The football world has paid tribute to him and his brother and extended condolences to their family.

3. Muhannad Fadl al-Lay

Palestinian footballer Muhannad Fadl al-Lay became a victim in the ongoing war in the Middle East after dying days after he was wounded by an Israeli missile strike at his home.

4. Aaron Boupzenda

Boupzenda was a former Gabonese international who passed away on April 16 after falling from the 11th floor of a building in China, where he was playing for Zhejiang FC in the Chinese Super League, according to BBC Sports. He represented Gabon at AFCON 2021 and won the Turkish league Golden Boot in the same year.

Aaron Boupendza during his playing days for CFR Cluj. Photo by Flaviu Buboi.

5. Sinamandla Zondi

South African youngster Zondi passed away after collapsing during the warmup of a match in the country's second-tier league between Durban City and Milford FC. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, and the match was suspended.

6. Abubakar Lawal

Nigerian footballer Lawal died in Uganda, where he was playing for Vipers FC. Initial reports claimed he died from a motorcycle accident, but it was later announced he died after falling from the top of a shopping mall. Nigeria has ordered an investigation into the circumstances of his death.

Jota's widow Rute Cardoso spotted in tears

Rute Cardoso and Jota began dating when they were teenagers. They had three children, two boys and a girl, together before legally tying the knot on June 22.

