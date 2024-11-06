A young lady of 25 went on a date with a 45-year-old man, and he walked out on her after seeing what she ordered

She fumed because he left her at the restaurant after she ordered food for herself and her friend, who wasn’t there with them

After she vented about the situation online, many who came across the post gave their opinion about the situation

A 25-year-old lady shared her date experience with a man of 45 years.

She said the man ordered only a drink when they went to the restaurant and told her to order what she wanted.

Lady fumes as man walks out mid-date. Photo: @xoelsb

Source: TikTok

In a video shared by @xoelsb on TikTok, the lady made an order for herself and a friend.

Then the man asked her if she would have ordered for herself and her friend if he were not there.

According to her, the man left her at the restaurant after dropping 100 dollars on the table

Lady reveals what she ordered on the date

In another post, the young lady revealed what she ordered and said they were items she could pay for.

She said she ordered a half-dozen oysters, a drink, lamb chops, Mac' n cheese, Brussel sprouts, and crab fried rice—half sizes—while he had a drink.

The lady said:

“never in my 25 YEARS OF LIFE have I ever experienced no sh*t like this.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady’s date experience

@Kayla Kay said:

"Ehhh I’ll take it as a win he still paid and you got to enjoy dinner by your pretty little self. I would’ve been overjoyed lol."

@DaGreattv said:

"You did too much."

@Alexandria.greenwood said:

"I order a lot but I always remember especially on a first date. That’s a lot lol, especially if he isn’t eating."

Read more related stories on relationships

25-year-old lady falls in love with 75-Year-Old man

In a related story, a 25-year-old lady went viral after she flaunted her lover, who is 75 years old, in a TikTok video she posted.

In the viral video, the lady noted that she was in love with him and they would stay together forever.

Many who came across the video spoke about their age difference and gave their opinions on the relationship.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng