A young man’s unconventional way of proposing to his woman has gone viral on social media.

The man proposed to his girlfriend while eating at a restaurant.

In the video the lady (@olaide.x1) shared on TikTok, the man set his camera and brought out the ring.

The lady was surprised to see the ring and stretched her hand to receive it from him.

She happily flaunted the ring in the video.

The lady said:

“You're not just my man, you're my home, my peace, my heart, my safe place I LOVE YOU.”

Reactions trail man’s proposal in restaurant

Many who came across the viral video shared their opinion on the proposal and congratulated the couple.

@Mosunmola Ashabi said:

"Even the search bar says “Proper way to propose” Not your regular proposal. very Cutesy."

@Queen.nmeso said:

"No kneeling??? Omo nawa."

@samiluv said:

"Brotherhood is proud of u as u no kneel down proposed like a real man cus u did her a big favour na she suppose kneel collect d ring."

@Princess kadee said:

"Is that how he proposed??? When you guys dey chop rice??? Una Dey date sha. congratulations."

@alawodeblessing said:

And the ring is not even fine like that self….I’m happy for you guys, I love to see love , mine too will come with ease

@celly_heart said:

"See th kind of proposal!very demure,very mindful…not the one you will carry onilu and be disturbing nigeria."

