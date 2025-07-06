Victor Osimhen’s dream move to the Premier League has hit a roadblock after Arsenal backed out of the deal

In a fresh twist in the summer transfer window, Arsenal have reportedly turned their attention away from Victor Osimhen and are now deep in talks to sign Sporting CP’s Swedish striker, Viktor Gyokeres.

The Gunners, who have long been linked with the Nigerian forward, appear to have shifted their focus as they seek a more affordable option up front.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen’s 37 goals in all competitions for Galatasaray last season as seen on Transfermarkt, was not enough to convince the North London out to table a bid.

But the move toward Gyokeres signals that Arsenal are not just looking for star power; they want someone who fits their system, budget, and long-term goals.

Arsenal’s search takes a new direction

For months, Osimhen was one of the top names on Arsenal’s striker shortlist.

After an impressive loan spell at Napoli and a reputation as one of the most lethal forwards in Europe, many fans expected the Gunners to go all in. However, the reality has been different.

According to reports from Sky Sports, Arsenal are now in advanced talks with Sporting over Gyokeres.

Viktor Gyokeres is in advance talks with Arsenal ahead of a potential move to the Emirates next season. Photo by Eurasia Sport Images

Source: Getty Images

The Swedish international had a brilliant season, scoring an astonishing 54 goals in all competitions and helping his team win both the league and Portuguese Cup.

While Osimhen’s talent is undeniable, the high transfer fee and wage demands tied to the Nigerian forward may have made Arsenal hesitant.

Gyokeres, on the other hand, presents a more practical option, and crucially, he is said to be eager to make the move to North London.

Osimhen to look elsewhere for suitors

Gyokeres has already been given time off from pre-season training by Sporting, a sign that negotiations are progressing well. Personal terms reportedly won’t be an issue either.

Osimhen, meanwhile, will likely turn his attention to other suitors. Chelsea and Juventus have been mentioned in the past, while Galatasaray is still in the running, but nothing concrete has emerged yet.

For now, it appears the dream of Osimhen playing in the Premier League may just be over, perhaps permanently.

It’s clear that Arsenal are moving with purpose and strategy. Gyokeres may not have the same global recognition yet, but his recent form shows that he is a player on the rise.

For Osimhen, this is not a setback; it is just another twist in his journey. His talent will continue to attract attention, and his Premier League chance may still come.

