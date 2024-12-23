A Nigerian man shared a video of how he was served rice and soup when he visited a restaurant

In the video he shared from the restaurant, the man was served rice on a shovel-like plate and soup in a pot

Many who came across the video shared their opinion on the way the restaurant served the food

A man went viral after displaying how he was served when he visited a restaurant.

He showed the rice he was given on a shovel-like plate and the soup.

He showed how he was served rice and soup. Photo: @bobbyjohker

Source: TikTok

In the video shared by @bobbyjohker on TikTok, the man expressed his surprise at the restaurant's choice of cutlery.

The soup was also served in a pot beside the rice.

He said:

“I think I’m too local. Na shovel dem use take bring food for me o.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man showed how he was served in a restaurant

Many who came across the video shared their opinion on how the restaurant served the food.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Emmy rexx said:

"Na you dey park am this period na."

@sophiada1st said:

"i think say you wan still cook that rice. E strong for eye."

@Francis...ekj said:

"Then for put the stew abi pepper soup for wheelbarrow then the drink for watering can."

@Ivy baby said:

"You suppose use mini rake chop the rice."

@Didiballer said:

"I think say na Parker sef. rice wey fall for ground dey kon sweep am."

@Not Just Nelson said:

"How much you pay for the shovel rice?"

@__Unknown said:

"The person wey get the restaurant na bricklayer him dey do before."

Read more related stories on restaurants

Lady shows off meals she serves her gateman

In a related story, a Nigerian lady showed off the daily meals she has been serving to her security guard.

The meals she served included bread and groundnut, plantain and oil, beans and bread, spaghetti and others.

Many knocked the lady for the kind of food she gave the security guard, as they shared similar experiences.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng