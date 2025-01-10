A lady shared her experience with the newly introduced electric buses at the University of Lagos (UNILAG)

She shared how much she paid and other observations she made when she boarded the vehicle in UNILAG

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts as the lady talked about UNILAG’s cab drivers

A lady who used the newly introduced electric buses at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) shared her experience.

She was surprised that the electric buses existed in UNILAG and shared a video detailing her observation.

She showed inside the electric bus. Photo: @xaveriee_.

Source: TikTok

In the video by @xaveriee_ on TikTok, the lady was seen boarding the bus in UNILAG.

Lady pays N100 for UNILAG electric buses

The lady revealed that she paid a bus fare of N100 for her ride in UNILAG, where she used the electric bus.

She also added that the electric bus in UNILAG had four doors.

The lady wondered how introducing the electric buses would affect the cab drives in UNILAG.

She said:

“So UNILAG electric buses are real? Does this mean campus drivers will run out of business? And it’s only 100 naira!! and there are like four doors.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail electric buses in UNILAG

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts as the lady talked about her experience.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Abj said:

“It’s just for convocation season now, abi?”

@Rayfranklyn said:

“Until national grid go collapse.”

@Starr said:

“feels like this is just a damage control from the physical resumption thing..I hate this school..I hate faculty of law. I for just open shop.”

@T said:

“It’s cheap as well.”

CARS-OF-EDO said:

“Is the bus free ?”

@Pomchan said:

“I shall now look upon pedestrians with disdain as I sit in this bus.”

@Loyaltechgirl said:

“The driver go even open door for you.”

@Ms. S said:

“You people will still rush for window seats in this one too.”

@Ninjanerd said:

“They won’t last for too long tho, battery degradation…well doesn’t mean it can’t be replaced so good for y’all.”

@Michealcurwell said:

“Bus wey no get shock absorber.”

@kofoworola said:

“They should use the energy to renovate those hostels 😩😭😭😭.”

@9jawap Mobile Community said:

“The question you should be ask is if it’s sustainable on a long run.”

@Elle said:

“As a student of OAU, I’m JEALOUS.”

Source: Legit.ng