A lady was surprised as she showed the total amount she was asked to pay to register her child in a new school

Many marvelled at the price of all the items and the development levy, which was pegged at N300k

Many who came across the post shared their thoughts on the school’s tuition fees and other payments

A Nigerian lady displayed the bill she was given when she wanted to enrol her child in a school.

The bill she showed was for pre-kindergarten class, where kids between the ages of 3 and 4 were taught.

In a TikTok post by @lorla.only_, the woman displayed the total amount for registration.

Breakdown of registration fee for 3-year-old child

According to what she posted, the tuition cost N432,000, while the development levy cost N300,000 and uniforms were pegged at N102,000.

Other items on the list include form for N25,000, books N55,000, PTPF 10,000, sports levy N5,000, and health trust fund N25,000.

The total amount for registering new intakes was N929,000, while the subsequent tuition was N432,000.

The lady captioned the post:

“For small child haaa. Aku Ipalemo oooo SCHOOL WON WOUND PERSON HOW MUCH ARE YOU PAYING FOR THIS TERM.”

See the post below:

Reactions trail amount for registration of little child

@leemharlicious said:

"Na you dey find British school....Glory international dey there."

@Kayode_Kitan said:

"If this is real, they should close the school because why will development fee be 300k? Na me go develop your school for you? Madness of the highest order."

@fine boy solja said:

"After this sch fee, na to register the pikin for next Nysc batch."

@Rola said:

"This honey land way dey for search bar na there I be wan take my 1 year old child go on Monday o shey I never pass my sef bayi."

@Ronkekanbai said:

"This money no come too much for this kind of paper? The price list should be embroidered in a glass."

Naomi said:

"The uniform na high fashion? Abi na veekee James dey sew am?"

Adeolaberyl said:

"Please what are they developing o with that development fee and hope that uniform fee comes with shoes, school bag and lunch bag?"

@Jay said:

"A school this pricey should at least present their fees in a better way, little things matter. In Nigeria, we want to Level up with fees but don't level up with standards."

In a related story, a lady cried out after using her school fees to trade in alleged ponzi scheme while another gave out her brother’s school fees as loan.

Little boy demands okada ride after school

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little boy cried as his mum carried him in her car after school hours because he preferred to enter bike.

He struggled to open the door, and his mum complained about him wanting to use a bike to the house.

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the little boy’s reactions as the clip trended.

