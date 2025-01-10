Nollywood actress Regina Daniels is making headlines for the umpteenth time over her body

Just recently, the mum of two took to her TikTok page to show off her curvy figure in a series of videos

Several social media users reacted to the clips after they went viral, with some of them claiming she had BBL surgery

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels’ body is once again the topic of discussion on social media after she posted new videos.

Just recently, the young wife of billionaire politician Ned Nwoko took to her TikTok page to share videos of herself rocking a figure-hugging romper with thin straps.

Fans react to videos of Regina Daniels' body. Photos: @regina.daniels, @official_regina / TikTok

Source: Instagram

In one of the clips, Regina Daniels gushed over herself. She accompanied it with an audio about how she looked good despite having kids.

The speaker said:

“Women that have given birth and are still pretty, please come forward. What’s your secret?”

See the video below:

See another clip of the young actress dancing in her figure-hugging outfit below:

Fans react to Regina Daniels’ videos

Regina Daniels’ videos drew the attention of some social media users after it spread on the internet. The actress, who is no stranger to controversy, had some netizens claiming that as a mum of two, she had work done on her body. Read some of their comments below:

Chiomacontagious:

“Soo pretty 😍😍😍.”

ellabeautyline:

“The surgeon was great 😍.”

eroticvillang:

“Na money ooooooo 🎶.”

feets_you:

“Money or not she's beautiful always have been.”

Theeghenekels:

“Money is the secret o🙌.”

chrystalmickey:

“If na Korra now una go start to shout....”

nonymous_ont:

“That epa Dey enjoy o.”

Vibewith_ivy:

“Her surgery body you mean 👏.”

thisdailyman1984:

“Surgery body big time no hating 💪 that is how u pple will be deceiving other ladies like they are not doing better.”

divalee_09:

“You mean her bbl and ozempic body 🙄🙄🙄 the play if you like feed on social media.”

preshlenas:

“Just get money that’s the secret.”

gazzabunny:

“Is her husband really a billionaire? Because what is she looking for exactly? This is how ik Ogbonna’s wife was doing content that year.”

Nekky_uc:

“With or without money, she is naturally beautiful.”

ogesandra:

“My secret is Surgery 🙄.”

jennysecret_glow:

“When you give birth early nah do your body go be once you reach 30 e go begin change.”

cryptoqueen3:

“Fake body with bbl dey play.”

Obasanjo, Jonathan stand to greet Regina Daniels

In other related news, Legit.ng reported that former presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan were at Ghana's new president, John Mahama's inauguration ceremony on January 7, 2025, at the Black Star Square, aka The Independence Square.

The former presidents were captured on camera as they stood up to greet Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and her husband, Ned Nwoko, who were also at the inauguration.

The video of Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko in Ghana for President Mahama’s inauguration drew the attention of many, particularly the part where they exchanged pleasantries with ex-president Goodluck Jonathan and Olusegun Obasanjo.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

