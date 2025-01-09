LASU Graduate Who Became Zobo Seller Shares How She Spent 5 Years in School: “If I Had Known”
- A graduate of the Lagos State University recounted her years in school as she had become a zobo seller
- She said she wouldn’t have wasted her years in school if she had known the business she would end up with
- Those who came across the video shared their opinions on the lady’s stance, while others gave similar experiences
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
A Nigerian lady reminisced on her years in the university after becoming a zobo seller.
The Lagos State University (LASU) graduate said she spent five years in school, only to become a zobo seller.
In a viral video by @ceedes_drinks, the lady was cooking the zobo leaves in a big pot.
Zobo seller spent 5 years in LASU
The lady said if she had known she would end up as a zobo seller, she wouldn’t have wasted five years of her life.
She noted that she took the course for four years, plus a strike and COVID-19 break, for a total of five years.
Her words:
“If I had known it’s zobo I’d end up selling, I’d have not wasted 5 years of my life in LASU. 4 years taking the course, 1 year struggling with strike, including corona holiday. I'd have just started this thing since.”
Watch the video below:
Reactions as LASU graduate becomes zobo seller
Those who came across the video shared their opinions on the lady’s stance, while others gave similar experiences.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.
@Lily said:
"Abeg no fear me oo. I be fresh graduate from lasu."
@Austin Great said:
"Four years in lasu is really nothing. Na Bella shmurda talk am ooo."
@gbemmy cakes said:
"Education is never a waste, can you compare yourself with a roadside zobo seller? no."
@9jahairgrowthdoctor_Cosmetics said:
"Sorry sorry....I studied microbiology for 5 years as well, now I'm selling haircare and skincare products."
@Segz said:
"Atleast you no they use firewood that's the Lasu effect."
@IVORY said:
"Omo sometimes this life na connection .thanks to my uncle patiently waiting for me to graduate. I no Dey wait for work na work dey wait for me."
@JOSENTIALS said:
"Thank GOD I've started mine before entering school. omoo this thing is not even funny."
@SIGNAGE VENDOR IN LAGOS & ONDO said:
"I for don use money wey I spend for Poly ibadan marketing department start life."
@callmeonu1 said:
"Make a sticker saying Zobo made by Lasu graduate on the plastic so people can know it’s educated zobo."
Read more related stories on university graduates
- Babcock University Graduate Bags First Class, Shows Off Certificate and Medal
- UniIorin Law Graduate Bags First Class, Emerges Best Student In Department
- Afe Babalola University Law Graduate Bags First Class, Receives Over N5 Million
UNIBEN graduate gets N5,000 cash prize
In a related story, a graduate of the University of Benin received N5,000 as his prize for being the best graduating student in his department.
The young man graduated from the Department of Mechanical Engineering and shared his cumulative grade point average (CGPA).
Many who came across the post on X shared their thoughts on the prize money as they congratulated him.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is a Reuters-certified journalist with 4+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. As a one-time freelancer and full-time journalist, she has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng