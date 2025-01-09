A Nigerian lady shared why she dropped out from the private school she attended as she listed the school rules

A Nigerian lady sparked debate after sharing her private university experience.

She listed some of the rules for the students, stating that she eventually dropped out of the school.

In an X post by @talktoene_, the lady shared how much she paid as school and hostel fees.

Her post read:

“I went to a private university. Phones were not allowed. Girls weren’t allowed to make their hair below their shoulders. You cannot wear slippers before 4pm. You cannot cook in the hostel so you must buy 3 meals everyday. You will be suspended for missing chapel.

“You will be suspended for getting abused. Once you get to school, you cannot leave again unless you sign an exeat that your parents call to confirm. Your department can literally drop you without telling you. When you get to 500 level, they come and tell you to switch to 200 level in another department because your results were poor. And you’ll pay fresh school fees. You cannot have side hustles as selling anything in school is not allowed.”

She added:

“You will pay extra 150k for new hostel accommodation after paying your 1.8 million naira school fees, but you still won’t get accommodation. Lecturers give unnecessary work because they believe you have all the time in the world. I dropped out.”

When someone asked her about the school, she revealed that the school’s name was Bingham.

Reactions trails lady’s private school experience

@ajkmercy said:

"No 13 doesn't make sense because all students are supposed to live in school right?"

@motunra02263306 said:

"Number 12??? They sell skirt to you and still seize it??"

@sc_shae said:

"I’m sorry?????? I don’t even have this many rules in my father’s house."

@ayaoba1234 said:

"No 3 caused me to cry last semester... I wore Crocs in sandal form oo not even a slippers just to avoid wahala, I just needed to get food that day (I was class free), that's how they sent me back ooo; the distance from my room to the gate made me cryyyyyy guy."

