A Nigerian man’s life took an unexpected turn after he spent years studying to become a medical professional

The young man recounted how he attended medical school for five years, only for him to end up as a banker

Many who came across the video gave their thoughts on the man’s situation and shared similar experiences

A Nigerian man revealed how his life turned out after he spent years in a medical school.

He shared how he spent five years studying to become a medical professional.

He said he was shocked by the change in career. Photo: @iam_georgemartini

In a viral video by @iam_georgemartini, the man expressed shock over how his life turned out.

He revealed that he ended up working in a bank despite his years in the medical school.

The young man made the video while at work and said he knew other people may have had similar experiences.

The banker said:

“After spending five years in med school, I dey work for bank. I can't be the only one like this.”

Reactions as medical student becomes banker

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the man’s situation and similar experiences.

@Skykenlo said:

“Which wan be 5 years in med school, I thought medicine was 6 yrs course”

@Queen_vhee said:

"I thought medical students are students studying medicine and surgery?? So how is it 5 years?"

@violet_e said:

"So you guys think only medicine and nursing are in medical school ??"

@GODFATHER said:

“My dad that studied mathematics for uni, he worked as a banker and a bank manager for 21yrs”

@steve said:

“its nit medicine right?? other medical courses??”

Enugulegend said:

"Anat student sef dey complain say him go med school."

@Joy said:

“Incase costumers faint na”

@Assian Natural Cosmetics wrote:

“Why nau. That noble profession for Banking?”

@I must comment said:

“Why does everyone thing only medicine makes up medical school. There’s physiology, biochemistry, anatomy, e.t.c”

@Yours Designerly commented:

“Mining Engineer don dey design app and website. over shock worry me”

@Tasleem 01 said:

"Oga specify abeg na other medical course you studied or wetin but I’m very sure is not medicine and surgery."

@gabi love said:

"atleast u even see work,wat of pple wey no see work, Make we just dey thank God o."

