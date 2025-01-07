On Monday, January 6, a man posted on Facebook that he has finally opened an OPay account after about 15 years of poor experience with some popular banks

He shared his new OPay account details, and people surprisingly began sending him money in minutes

The man had to remove his OPay account details from his Facebook post and expressed surprise that people took his "joke" seriously

A Nigerian man, Aliyu Jalal, has expressed surprise at the credit alerts he received after announcing on social media that he finally set up an OPay account.

It all started on Monday, January 6, when Aliyu informed his Facebook followers that he has set up his OPay account after almost 15 years of using other banks.

People sent him money after he announced opening an OPay account.

Source: Facebook

Aliyu described his experiences with other banks as toxic and attached his OPay account details, urging his followers to "send me welcome." His Facebook post read:

"Today I have finally opened an account with Opay after about 15 years of toxic relationships with Zenith, Unity, Keystone, and Union banks. My worst experience has been with Union Bank, and the most tolerable has been UBA. I can say UBA is the most decent bank in my experience. Anyways, go and send me welcome."

Aliyu receives credit alerts

In a follow-up post on Facebook, Aliyu marvelled at the response from his followers, saying he has received up to N8,200 in an hour. He was amused that people took his "small joke" seriously.

He, however, did not discourage his followers from sending more money.

"Small joke, but you guys have been sending me welcome gifts into my Opay. In an hour I've received N8200 and I know many are coming.

"I know many are sending it as a joke, because someone even sent N5. But even a joke that threw peanut into your account is better than a joke that offends. Thanks guys and those small tokens mean a lot. It speaks about our shared humanity. But no need to philosophize. Keep sending already🤭," Aliyu wrote.

Aliyu takes down his OPay details

Aliyu made another Facebook post to set the records straight. He said he had to remove his OPay account details from the original post because people took his joke seriously and kept sending money, and there were those who thought he was subtly begging.

At this point, the money he received had exceeded N15,000.

Aliyu Jalal's post stirred reactions

Muh'd Ibraheem Dan-Irebosere said:

"This is nice. May Allah Aid you throughout your lifetime and lifted you above your enimes who pretend to be friends with you.

"I'm inspire and glaring for what you pen down this morning."

Umar Yunusa said:

"We’re not done yet o! We’ll keep hyping you on this street small small. Don’t worry, we’ve got your OPay digits—more appreciation loading!"

Muh'd Sani Hussein said:

"Great job Sir👍.

"I hope you will continue using your platform to assist younger generation, because your influence in this channel is beyond your expectations. May Allah continues to bless you."

Muhsin Abubakar said:

"One thing I like about you is how you always come out of all these things much stronger. Keep up the good work!"

Muhammad Shuaib said:

"If I were you, i would find a way to send back their money. I know how cunny people can be. Don't be surprised they will rub this on your face as time passes. Mark this, they will call you a stylish beggar when things go south in time to come. This screenshot and post will be circulating."

Aminu Tukur Zango said:

"I am a little bit disappointed in you for this, Sir.

"I started following you when you were dragged on this app for being "stubborn" so that I can see who you really are through your in app activities because I fancy looking deep into the style of certain people who this our society despise as I believe the society usually despises people who are strong, defiant and straightforward.

"But see you editing your post because of some mere, baseless claims.

"I was told you are stubborn. They misunderstood it 😁."

