A drama ensued while people gathered inside the Saint Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican City as a black man expressed his anger over something

The crowd had gathered inside the building for Pope Francis' death prayer day, which attracted thousands of Catholics

Mixed reactions have trailed the black man's action as some people played the racial card, while others sought to understand what exactly triggered his outburst

While thousands of mourners gathered inside the Saint Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican City for Pope Francis' death prayer day, a drama broke out involving a black man.

The man, who didn't speak English, flared up, raising his voice while expressing his displeasure.

A security personnel had to lead the man out of the scene as the crowd watched him in silence.

The death of Pope Francis attracted mourners and Catholics in their thousands to the Vatican City, but the black man seemed unhappy about something and had to voice out in a way he thought was necessary.

The incident was caught on camera and shared on TikTok by @the.vatican.exper and stirred reactions. The video was captioned:

"Arguments Inside Saint Pietro At Pope’s Death Pray Day. Everyone wants to say his Goodbye to Holy Father."

Explaining what happened in the video, the poster wrote in the comment section:

"He (The angry black man) wanted to participate in the prayer but the space was limited due to the huge crowd."

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail black man's outburst

Yeshua TheBlack Hebrew said:

"Who annoyed my Nigerian brother 😂😂😂in Vertican city."

Rose Watkins said:

"Looking at a glance the crowd of people are predominantly white. I am white but hope and pray for a black Pope who can continue Pope Francis good work."

Hon Oscar Sudi kipchumpa said:

"If the next pope isn't from Africa we ( Africans) are leaving the Roman Catholic Church and begin The African Catholic Church."

✝️Jesuslovesyoux✝️ said:

"Can somebody please explain why you need to pray for a person who has already died?"

dmx said:

"Why is my colour ever discriminated? Pope Francis the voice of the voiceless rip."

cashdollar68 said:

"Our African New Pope is coming 🙌🏽from Ghana 🇬🇭 in the next few weeks! Stay calm brother God has spoken."

ladymuchf said:

"My fellow black people, please, 2025, is the year for us to observe and not engage in any unnecessary drama. The world is once again reminding us about 400 years ago. Do nothing and just observe."

Pope Francis' sister's prayer for her brother

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the late Pope Francis' only surviving sibling had once prayed he wouldn't be chosen to be pope.

After the death of their father when his sister was a young girl, Pope Francis became a father figure, as the eldest of five siblings. In an interview in 2013, his sister, Maria, shared why she didn't want him to be pope. Her statement in part read:

"During the previous conclave, I was praying for him not to be elected… because I didn’t want my brother to leave..."

