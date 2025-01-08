A large crowd of Nigerians were spotted waiting for Burna Boy outside the club after hearing the singer was having a good time there

This comes after the Grammy award winner sent the sum of $30k to Bethel, Cubana CP's alleged brother

The video has circulated social media, as many wonder why Nigerians take advantage at every opportunity

Nigerian social media users were shocked to see the large number of people waiting for Burna Boy outside the club's premises.

Damini Ogulu, widely known as Burna Boy, has been in Lagos since Detty December period and has been having fun but mostly making headlines.

First, it was about Chloe Baily and her ex-boyfriend Gunna and now, it is about his benevolence following his unexpected clash with Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chiefpriest. Ododguw had started the altercation online by jabbing at CP after they accused him of being in a fraudulent business.

How Burna Boy became a hero

The celebrity barman also responded with receipts. Upon seeing these, Burna Boy brought CP's alleged brother into the picture and offered to change his life with $30K (N50 Million)—a promise he fulfilled.

A video of the moment money changed hands made the round on social media, with many heaping praises on Odogwu for not reneging on his promise.

Following that, he also offered to relocate the celebrity barman's alleged baby mama and son, Pascal, to Nigeria, send him to a good school, and even enrol him in his Football academy. All these actions earned the musician a heroic status in public, as everyone seemed to want a taste of his wealth, hence the large number of people outside his location.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to crowd waiting for Burna Boy

Read some reactions below:

@esther.kosin:

"People without glory want to bring down Burna Boy to their level, but almighty God will not allow it 🙏🏾. Everyone needs a gift of men to get to the next level. He is not the only musician who took a photo with Diddy, but because they are envious of his progress, they now tied his Grammy award to Diddy Oil."

@timo_sterling:

"They are all waiting for head of Okechukwu’s family."

@mrkingimeh:

"Most of them there voted for Tinubu now they dey find who go dash them money."

@p_e_s_c_o_07:

"They are all waiting for the head of okechukwu family."

@ololade_ex:

"Cp family plenty like this."

@arusiego29:

"Burna boy nah cubana chief priest breadwinner."

Mother of Chiefpriest’s alleged brother expresses joy

In a previous report by Legit.ng, the mother of Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged brother Bethel Okechuwkwu made it to the frontline of the blogs.

Bethel's mother was spotted in a video dancing and appreciating Burna Boy for gifting her son the whopping sum of $30k.

The aged woman, overwhelmed with excitement, said prayers for the singer as netizens demanded whether she also gave birth to Chiefpriest.

