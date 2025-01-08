Spyro revealed that he spends a minimum of N100,000 every time he steps out, amounting to millions per year

The singer lamented that everywhere he goes, people expect money from him in the city of Lagos

He, however, hailed his colleagues who are going through the same situation across different parts of the country

Nigerian singer Oluwadipe Oluwasanmi David popularly known as Spyro has taken to social media to express his frustration with the harsh reality of being a celebrity in Lagos.

In a post on his Instagram handle, he shared a picture with a lengthy caption detailing his experience with a stranger who insulted him after he politely declined to give him money.

Spyro laments enormous billing from Lagosians

According to Spyro, the stranger's reaction was not an isolated incident.

He revealed that every time he steps out of his house, he spends a minimum of N100,000 on giving to people.

He broke down the math, explaining that if he goes out three times a week, that's N300,000 per week, N1.2 million per month, and a staggering N15 million per year. Spyro's post highlighted the financial burden that comes with being a celebrity in Lagos.

He lamented that everywhere he goes, people expect something from him.

Whether it's at a restaurant, church, or even online, the expectation is always the same - everybody wants to take, but nobody thinks about how he is faring.

"Really hard being a celebrity in this Lagos I told a guy I don't have today and that I will see him next day and he rained insults on me. Every day I step out of my house I spend a minimum of 100k on givings, now let's do the maths..let's say I go out 3 time a week, that's 300k per week making 1.2m per month and that's about 15million a year Kilode."

The singer's frustration is palpable, and he's not alone in his experience. He shared the post to serve as a reminder that being a celebrity comes with its own set of challenges, and it's not all glamour and glory. In the end, Spyro took a moment to celebrate his colleagues who are going through similar experiences, calling them the real MVPs. His post has sparked a conversation about the realities of being a celebrity in Nigeria, and it's clear that Spyro was not alone in his frustrations.

See the post below:

Netizens react to Spyro's post

@officialmelvinp

"@spyro_official You owe people around you, not strangers, strangers are on rare occasions."

@deyemitheactor

"Ogbeni you better learn fast - saying no no be crime."

@ofreshbaba

"To wo ba tan, eyan loma ku, ma fi billing pami."

@chinonye122

"Come to Abuja bro! Nobody will stress you."

@zamosings

"You're a symbol of success, get used to it my guy."

Spyro dismisses 'Yahoo Yahoo' claim

Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer carpeted naysayers claiming he was 'yahoo yahoo'.

In his defence, he declared being a benefit boy, and he was into Jesus plus.

He urged upcoming artists that it was possible to stand with God and still win.

