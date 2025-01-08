A Nigerian man has shared a video expressing his desire for his future wife to deliver four beautiful daughters

According to the young man, he doesn't want a son and he's assured that God Almighty will grant his desires when the time comes

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to share their opinions about his wish

A Nigerian man has expressed his desire for his future wife to bear him four daughters, with no sons in sight.

The young man's wish was met with mixed reactions from online users, who were eager to share their thoughts on the matter.

Nigerian man prays to have four daughters Photo credit: @mazijudepondis /TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man desires four female children

In a video shared on TikTok, the man, identified by his handle @mazijudepondis, candidly revealed his longing for beautiful daughters.

With a strong conviction, he declared that he was unshakeable in his desire, trusting that God would ultimately grant his wish.

"I want my future wife to give birth to four girls for me. No boy. I'm not moved or shaken because I know say God go run am. This is my wish," he said.

Reactions as man desires 4 daughters

The man's video quickly went viral, attracting lots of comments from TikTok users.

While some people praised his confidence and decision, others were more sceptical, questioning the feasibility of selecting the gender of one's children.

Many users also expressed concerns about the potential implications of having a family with multiple daughters, particularly in a society where it's being speculated that sons are valued more highly.

@Larrydox stitches said:

"I don see who get same wish with me."

@Ebonyblackc stated:

"This is my first time seeing a man that prays such prayer but in all things, your will oh lord."

@Anthobest said:

"I pity who dey follow man mouth, person wey go change am for u, when family members begin pressure am to born boy."

@specialt said:

"My husband said 6 girls I don give am 2 he sayy remain 4 loool say if I born boy make I take am give my mum."

@Nonso said:

"My husband prayed for female children, and God answered us by giving us two beautiful daughters."

@Luchy said:

"Am married with 3 gals, my husband said he doesn’t want any more child but I really want to have a male child even if it’s 1. Na man you be. All the best."

@onyibekee stated:

"This is exactly what my husband prayed for and God gave it to us and has been a great father to them."

@Ebony said:

"My husband also wanted four kids after seeing what I passed through in the labour room oga change am to two. God will help us o."

@mama said:

"Same here I want God to bless me with girls so I can have sisters cause am the only daughter."

@user4329873886785 said:

"Rather take good care of them and train them well so that even those that have sons will be envious of them."

@ife girl said:

"My father conferm am, say he wish say na only girls he born, cus my brothers no get their time, bt we girls, if we chop we remember them."

@Smile queen 21 said:

"They're the best investment that never goes down. My granddad says this everyday."

@chumsy asked:

"My first time seeing this. Wow!!! To the men that agree with him, why if I may ask?"

@okoriegracious said:

"My husband want girls also and I want boys I already have two girlss and he’s telling me to make it 3."

@pretty said:

"We girls are d best kids to have just pray u have beautiful and intelligent ones like me you are already a winner. I swear from experience."

@Achala Global ventures said:

"My brother I dey with you, I accept your opinion is a wise decision brother man."

@CHI _NONYE added:

"Don't worry He will grant you that heart desires."

Watch the video below:

Caring daughter waits for dad to return

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a caring child waited patiently at the doorstep of her parents' house for her beloved daddy to come back home.

In the clip, the girl sat with expectations as her mother captured the moment to show her TikTok followers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng