Nigerians have reacted to the account balance of a man saving N3k everyday via the OPay Safebox package

The man's elder brother displayed the balance on social media, saying OPay kept N3k for 134 days for him

He noted that the OPay Safebox is a great help to those who spend recklessly and earn by bank transfers

An impressed Nigerian man, Elu Omo Elu, has shown his Facebook followers how much his younger brother has, thanks to using the OPay Safebox package.

According to Elu, his younger brother began the OPay Safebox sometime in July 2024 and set aside N3k daily.

His younger brother saves N3k daily. Stock photo. Posed by model. Photo Credit: Bloomberg, Wavebreakmedia

Source: Getty Images

After 134 days, the total money his brother has saved so far marvelled him. Elu added that his brother has also saved N99k on Moniepoint, giving him a total of over N500k.

Elu encouraged people to embark on online savings, saying that if they were disciplined enough, they would be shocked at how much they would have saved up in six months.

A part of his Facebook post read:

"...Sometimes in July, he had set a target of daily removal of 3k from his Opay app under their finance package called Opay safebox. He said he checked yesterday and saw 402k. That means they have kept 3000 for 134 days for him. This is an online Àjọ.

"He said he also checks how much he has on Moniepoint for a similar package and he got 99k. Now he has 500k to support a project he's working on.

"I smile when he told me and I told him I wrote about how Àjọ or daily savings helps days ago and I mentioned bank daily savings. Even though I have never tried it before except intentional keeping in unused account but I know saving daily or weekly with fintech banks apps can help. You will be shocked to see how much you have saved in 6 months if you are disciplined..."

People react to man's OPay balance

Oyebola Rokeeb Oyeniyi said:

"I did this with Opay back then when I was saving for something but ended in tears… lol not all situations sha.

"My Opay was said to be fraudulent blahblah and they had to remove a whole 50k from my 300k saving.

"I just take my balance and left.

"I did more than 4m with PiggyVest in 2024."

Omo Ti Oluwaferan said:

"My oldest daughter is doing it already. and with this analysis, I think I don they envy her. Means I will open mine assap."

Ayoola Aminat Doyinsola Ayandele said:

"Thanks for this update. I have started my too."

Alaba Olaniyi said:

"Piggyvest has helped beyond any doubt. I've been using it since 2018 or so. No unnecessary charges but interests incurred each month which is added to the main balance.

"Daily thrift fails... some of the online can't once you have access to the Internet or at least your Gmail password over time."

Fatimoh Adam Elfulany said:

"I started mine in opay early November.

"300 everyday and now am having 18,000+ there and am not planning to withdraw it any now cus i have a target on it.

"It's better than doing all these 2k pack 100k my gender are doing."

Omolara Okunniyi Obaju said:

"This is a life saver. I have used it before and it helped. I stopped because someone withdrew my money without my consent because he had access to my phone. He later returned the money sha.

"Anyone doing this should be security conscious."

Afis Opeyemi Ibrahim said:

"I do it with Opay and Piggyvest. It's so easy and life-saving.

"I have used it to save for rents, purchase new gadgets and other projects.

"What is life without target saving? And thank GOD, it doesn't come with disappointments like the usual Ajo with people. It's you and you alone."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a passenger's account balance on a bus had gone viral after a lady videoed it.

Lady who saved N1k daily with OPay

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who saved N1k everyday in her OPay account had showcased how much she was credited.

After several months, the lady said the fintech company paid her with interest and encouraged people to take their savings seriously.

She said OPay deducts the money from one's account every time at a particular hour and would take double if a user doesn't have money at a given point in time.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng