A Nigerian lady, Amina Mamud, showed the wall and ceiling cracks visible in her self-contain apartment

She stated that she was scared for her life every day as she also shared photos of cracks on her neighbour’s floor

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the condition of the lady's house as her tweet went viral

A lady, Amina Mamud, went viral on social media after crying out for help over cracks in her apartment.

The lady shared photos of the cracks on the walls and ceiling of her room.

She seeks help over the cracks on her wall and ceiling. Photo: @EverythingMai_.

In a post by @EverythingMai_, the lady expressed how scared she was about the situation.

Lady shows cracks in N1m apartment

Amina said she paid N1 million as yearly rent for the apartment, as she dropped her account number while seeking assistance.

She said:

“Lmao see my 1M selfcon. Everyday I’m scared of my life. Please help me and my baby get another apartment.”

She also shared a photo from her neighbour’s floor, adding that the landlord saw the cracks but has failed to fix them.

She said:

“This is the front of my neighbors house! They saw the cracks and all but they don’t want to fix it until the tenants renew rent.”

In the comment section, the lady revealed that the house was in Abuja.

Reactions trail lady’s cracked walls

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the condition of the lady's house as her tweet went viral. Some asked her to share her location, while others advised her.

@JhnsnOfficial said:

"Raining season must not meet you there."

@anyayoubadd said:

"I hope one day you don’t wake covered in POP."

@te3_tia said:

"Your life no Dey important to you and yours."

@Iampenlord said:

"If you slam your door back to back for a week, the roof fit fall down. If you can, abeg leave as soon as possible."

@pearlpelay01 said:

"This is risky … I hope you get a better place."

@KingiJosh said:

"Bold of you to keep staying there. You should probably move and stay with a friend till you get a new place."

@bulvds

"Hey @EverythingMai_ staying here till whenever is so risky. We advise you find an alternative, please."

@Seriki001 said:

"What you should be doing is directing your complaint to your landlord, and not looking for who is going to crowd fund for you."

@BigChalz1 said:

"Please secure your lives by any means possible before you fight for your right."

@Gretesetukudo said:

"Please move out of here ooooo. This is very risky please."

@Omolomo_o said:

"Pls leave there oo don’t live there. This is dangerous."

