A Nigerian lady in the United Kingdom shared her job-hunting experience and how she got an NHS job after relocating as an international student.

In a lengthy post on TikTok, the 23-year-old said she started job-hunting before relocating to the UK because her fees were too much.

In the post by @jesspeterss_, the lady celebrated her first year as an international student in the UK.

Nigerian student in UK struggles with job-hunting

She recounted how she failed her exams during the job-hunting process but passed when she rewrote it.

Her first job was in domiciliary care, and she complained about the stress and her salary not being paid.

She said:

“Everyone advised me to stop this job, but I didn’t want to be idle doing nothing.”

She continued job-hunting but was sad when employers said she needed UK word experience.

Lady works with an agency before NHS job

The lady shared how she landed another job as a support worker at an agency.

She eventually got a job with NHS and was impressed with the pay. She also appreciated her boyfriend's support.

“This is my highest paying job so far and I like that I learn from it as well.”

Reactions as Nigerian gets UK NHS job

Many who came across the post encouraged the lady and shared similar experiences.

@Bobby Bills said:

"May God bless all the international students who are sad, broke, lonely and depressed in the diaspora… God is your strength."

@Silvia Chika said:

"Refused to pay your salary??? Gurl that’s illegal ooo. Better disturb them to give you your money. Similar thing happened to me too."

@standard said:

"As international student please take it easy with working and studying. I lost my older brother 29 of December due to work related stress."

@Neba Precious said:

I'm soo happy you had a very caring and understanding boyfriend during your struggles.. it's not easy I can testify to that. Having pple who care about you helps soo much. God is with u

@abakoufie1 said:

"Aww your journey is so inspiring. i really needed this. I am a dom worker as well and would walk for minutes. delay is not denial and i pray God pushes me through as well. So proud of u."

