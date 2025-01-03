A beautiful lady visited her brother’s grand mansion and showed off the lovely interior in a video on TikTok

In a viral video, she showed off her grand mansion and the living room, together with the kitchen

A young lady got people talking when she flaunted the interior of her brother’s mansion.

She showed the grand mansion's exterior and the house's interior.

In the video shared by @fayvee_sv on TikTok, she showed herself climbing down the step in the house.

The lady showed the large smart TV in the living room and dining areas.

She also toured her uncle’s neatly arranged closet and kitchen storage area. There was also a security room that showed the areas of the house.

The video was captioned:

“POV: You visited your brother in his mansion.”

She also stated that her brother was the person who decorated the house himself, to his taste.

The lady said:

"My brother decorated the house himself, placed orders for the furniture himself, called people that fixed most of furnitures, everything was done to his own taste."

Reactions as lady tours brother’s grand mansion

Many who came across the video reacted to the video of the beautiful mansion her brother built.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@Snrbrother said:

"Oh my goodness. Anambra mansions are mostly concerned with looking massive and "Goldish" but this, this is just a breath of fresh air. Breathtakingly beautiful."

@Olix Ifunanya said:

"Would you mind sharing the contact of the interior decorator in Anambra?"

@Laure. A said:

"One of the best Igbo house have seen by far! The decor is just impeccable! Not those big houses with silly decor/furnitures!"

@okonkwohenry378 said:

"D way some people dey make dx money/ E come b like say others come this world to play. God please locate me dx year."

@vik said:

"EMERGENCY:: garri level don go down fr dix house ohhh make una restock garri ohhh no say I no tell una."

@M said:

"Now this is luxury no be gold gold everywhere. Abeg your brother get good taste."

@Monarch said:

"Finally, a modern mansion. No be all those Nollywood palace we dey see since."

@Opeyemi said:

"Now this looks classy and dope , not the usual gold everywhere we used to see . Congratulations."

