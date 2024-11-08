A Nigerian man has expressed his displeasure over what his “greedy” co-tenant did after he used his generator to pump water for free

He said his co-tenant diverted the water to the reservoir and sold it to other people in the neighbourhood

Many who came across the post shared similar experiences they’ve had with their neighbours on related issues

A Nigerian man shared his experience after three days without electricity supply.

He said he used his generator to pump water for himself and his co-tenants without taking a dime.

In an X post by @Ridwanullahi, the man said he recently discovered that after switching on his gen, his neighbour bypassed the water to the reservoir and sold it to tenants.

He said:

“We haven’t had electricity in three days. I reserved my generator for times like this so I could pump water with it for myself and co tenants. I’ve always done this without asking anyone for a dime. I found out yesterday that as soon as I switched on the Gen, a tenant bypassed the water to the reservoir and she was selling the water to neighbors.

“The main apartment that was supposed to have water didn’t. I was using petrol to pump water, someone is selling it and making cool cash. Why are humans so selfish and greedy?”

Reactions as co-tenant sells water to neighbours

@Yinka_Sp said:

“I use my gen to pump water anytime there’s no light without collecting a dime from anyone. Yesterday, I didn’t have fuel, I can’t believe that my neighbors bought a truck of water from Mallam costing 3k per truck.”

@Thablvckboi said:

“I once connected my gen to the pumping machine. Bought all materials and paid all the bills only to discover that my Neighbors went ahead to buy extra drums and started storing water. I’d pump for hours yet not a drop will run through my tap.”

@immasking said:

“When it comes to pumping water for people in a rented apartment, I strongly recommend you don't pump water for free for others. Let them contribute money for fuel.”

Blackout as national grid collapses

Legit.ng reported the national electricity grid collapsed for the second time in three days, leading to a blackout in many parts of the country.

As this leads to lack of water supply, some Nigerians go the extra mile to store water for the future.

Recently, the federal government of Nigeria has provided an explanation for the frequent national grid collapses.

