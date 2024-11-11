A man who helped his pregnant neighbour whose husband was abroad has shared the outcome of his act of kindness

In an X post, the man claimed that the neighbour’s husband accused him of having an affair with his wife

Many who came across the post shared their opinions about what the husband accused the man of doing

A Nigerian man helped his pregnant neighbour when she was vomiting and shared his experience after the gesture.

He said he took her to the hospital after returning from work by 6pm.

Man accused of dating pregnant neighbour. Photo: FG Trade, Tom Grill. Stock photo. Posed by model.

In an X post by @Sikowitz17, he narrated how he took the woman to the hospital when he returned from work.

He said:

“Got to work 5am this morning, closed by 6pm.. got home to rest. Pregnant neighbor called, she’s having headache and body pains, she starts throwing up, husband is in London hustling for her and her baby. I’m out again taking her to the hospital. Not had anything to eat.”

Neighbour’s husband accuses man of affair with wife

In his latest post on X, the man shared the outcome of his help.

He stated that the neighbour’s husband accused him of dating his wife.

He said:

“This later backfired! Oga thinks I’m dating his heavily pregnant wife. Moral lesson, Don’t be nice to anyone.”

Reactions as man is accused of dating pregnant woman

@Neyoo06

"You’ll think like that too if you’re in his shoes. You all can call him all sort of names you want but if you can be logical with your reasoning, you’ll get the point."

@25tobiloba said:

"i don't know why I am not surprised. Its hard to be kind in this country without them thinking otherwise."

@iam_thowbie said:

"He’s insecure."

Co-tenant sells water meant for neighbours

In a related story, a Nigerian man has expressed his displeasure over what his “greedy” co-tenant did after he used his generator to pump water for free.

He said his co-tenant diverted the water to the reservoir and sold it to others in the neighbourhood.

Many who came across the post shared similar experiences with their neighbours on related issues.

