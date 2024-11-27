A lady shared a handwritten love letter she got from her neighbour, who asked her to go on a date with him

She said she found the letter on her car and from its contents, the neighbour said he didn’t know how to approach her

Many who came across the post on X reacted to the man’s handwriting and his choice of words

A lady was surprised after finding a love letter from her neighbour on her car.

In the handwritten letter, the neighbour introduced himself and hailed her beauty.

She shared the handwritten note on her X page (@diabolicalpree).

The man had asked her to go on a date with him as he gave her his address and phone number.

He also gave his reason for writing the letter, stating that he didn’t know how to approach her.

Part of the letter read:

“ I didn’t know how to approach you! So I thought I would send a letter.”

She captioned the post:

“So my neighbor left this note on my car????? Lol.”

See the post below:

Reactions as lady shares love note she found on her car

Many who came across the video reacted to the man’s handwriting and his choice of words.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions:

@JBresean said:

"What you supposed to do check a box and leave it on your car."

@ZiplockDomo said:

"He write like he in a hostage situation."

@ReyvinNychole said:

"This is childish. I’m so sorry."

@VulgarWander said:

"Look like he was crying while writing it."

@TGG32001 said:

"Passing notes would’ve been cute if he had good paper & good handwriting."

