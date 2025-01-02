Nigerian Lady Who Got Scholarship To Study in Finland Shares How She Prepared for Admission
- A young Nigerian lady shared how she prepared for admission and a scholarship to study in Finland
- She detailed how she searched for courses and the university to apply for, alongside other processes
- Many who came across the post celebrated the lady for her achievement and shared similar experiences
A Nigerian woman, Olawande Owokotomo, who received a scholarship to study in Finland, shared how she prepared for her admission into school.
She shared a TikTok post to detail her activities before applying for the scholarship.
In the post by @o_whandey on TikTok, the lady shared how she started looking for courses aligned with her studies.
She said:
“I started by searching for courses that aligned with what I studied in my undergraduate. I did the research on studyinfo.fi. I wrote down the four courses whose requirements I met, and selected up to three schools (the joint application enables you apply up to 6 courses) “.
Lady shares how she studied for IELTS during application
Olawande said two schools she applied to asked for an International English Language Testing System IELTS result.
Her words:
“Two of the schools I selected required that I submit an IELTS result. To have a competitive application, I decided to write the exam early January (CBT result comes out within 3-5 working days) P.S I studied for 2 weeks on YouTube.
“I started to write my statement of purposes for each course. I scanned and uploaded my bsc transcript, int'l passport, reference letters and other supporting documents required by the courses. Two days before the deadline, I submitted and invested in prayers to back up my application.”
Reactions as lady explains how she got scholarship from Finland
Many who saw the post celebrated the lady's achievement and shared similar experiences, while others inquired.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.
@Eunice said:
"Do I need to learn finish language? I want to apply can you put me through? Even if it’s not scholarship."
@Tennyherself said:
"Congratulations.. Can you please share the youtube link you used to study for IELTS."
@I_AM_SASA said:
"How I wish there's any scholarship for medical students."
@Nurse_phaytee said:
"Hello pls I see you’re in Finland, main language is finish right? How do you cope with the language barrier?"
@naijafoodstuff_vendor said:
"Please, I studied Home Economics for BSc, been on the site checking what course I can further with.. seen none.. any other sites that I can check?please."
@Barrister said:
"Can you Duolingo test score as a proof of English proficiency?"
Lady graduates after schooling for free in Finland
In a related story, a Nigerian lady who graduated as a nurse in Finland has opened up about her academic journey.
She stated that she schooled for free and received monthly payments from the Finnish government.
The lady responded to inquiries from people who saw her viral social media video.
Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.
