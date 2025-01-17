A Nigerian lady said she was invited to a job interview after she applied for the position of secretary at a supermarket

When she attended the interview, she discovered that the employers wanted to lure her into network marketing

She shared a video showing one of the people in charge teaching them how to become successful in networking

A lady shared her experience after she attended a job interview, which did not go as planned.

The lady shared a video on TikTok saying she saw the job opening for the position of secretary at a supermarket.

The lady discovered it was a networking job. Photo credit: TikTok/@asakeade1542.

According to Asake Ade, she went to the job interview venue only to discover that the people who advertised the vacancy had lied.

She showed when someone was teaching them how to become successful in network marking.

She said:

"You went for a job interview as a secretary at a supermarket and this is what they're introducing."

She expressed sadness that the interview did not turn out the way she had expected, indicating she might not want to join network marketing.

People in her comment section shared similar experiences of how they attended interviews only to discover that it was network marketing people.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shares her experience at job interview

@POLTERGEIST said:

"See him turtle neck for him mind na him don make am pass for all of them."

@Shalomtech said:

"It can only be neolife."

@adeshewa said:

"Na voice note I suppose use explain wetin I do them after realizing that they're neolife. Omo the one that said he just came back from America, I told him, how come he used needle and blue three to patch his clothe."

@AJ’s Beauty Place said:

"They’ll define every dam.n thing for you. Shop,salary, money, etc."

@AJ’s Beauty Place said:

"Adanwo people. I’ve been there before."

@Iyalaya said:

"I was once a victim of this, but glory be to God."

@ZADDY FOR U said:

"If them never pkai one of dis neolife people others no go rest."

@Nina Nikki said:

"Dem do me dis thing on Monday. Na under sun we sit down for lectures. Omo I vex go

@Ridoht(Thrift.it) said:

"But if no be jazz, how do people end up working for them

@Mo_ said:

"This same thing happened to me at Ajao estate, they ask us to pay 15k for training, I paid 5k and that was the end, but Alhamdulilah."

Source: Legit.ng