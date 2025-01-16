An exceptionally beautiful lady was one of those who graduated during the 2025 convocation ceremony of the University of Lagos

The lady studied chemical engineering at UNILAG and her performance in the course impressed social media users

Apart from her display of academic excellence, the lady's beauty also caught the attention of netizens

A lady who looks so beautiful has joined her mates to graduate from the University of Lagos.

The lady was happy to have earned a degree. To mark the big achievement, she posted a picture on her TikTok account.

The lady bagged a degree in chemical engineering at UNILAG. Photo credit: TikTok/@1bigdess.

In her post, @1bigdess announced to her audience that she has become a university graduate.

She was dressed in her signature UNILAG graduation gown. She was smiling and oozing happiness.

She said she graduated with a first-class degree in chemical engineering from UNILAG.

However, apart from her academic brilliance, social media users did not fail to notice her beauty.

They took to the comment section to praise her for graduating with a first class.

Others, however, concentrated on her beauty, as they expressed deep admiration for her.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as beautiful lady graduates with first class degree

@Kenny said:

"I am a chemical engineering graduate and I know say he no easy I off cap for you."

@Mimsss said:

"Beauty. First class degree. I am immensely proud of you! You’re an achiever."

@Israel said:

"First class in Chemical Engineering is Crazy. Currently studying same course at FUTO, 400L. I tap from your grace ma’am."

@Obama said:

"Lord I don't want to fail myself oo. Help me keep to my promise."

@ShalonMuna said:

"Dam.n! A definition of beauty with brain! Congrats sis."

@Dammy Twitch said:

"Congratulations beautiful. More greater achievements, this won't be your last I tap from your grace....."

@confido68 said:

"The aura I'm feeling from here is crazy. Congratulations girl. Manifesting big gig that pays £ and $$."

@STEPHEN AMENDU said:

"My sister nah work remain bayiii... my own sef dey house... 4.8."

@Dayo said:

"Absolutely awesome. Glory be to God. Congrats…… you deserve a gift."

@Koko! said:

"Yes you did that! Congratulations Engineer."

Another lady graduates from the University of Lagos

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady who first gained admission into UNILAG in 2012 has graduated from school after experiencing delays.

The lady said after she started school at UNILAG, she did not continue as she withdrew two years later in 2014.

She wrote JAMB again and gained admission into the same school in 2017 and she has now graduated with a degree.

She said it took her 10 years to bag a degree but she was glad it still came to pass.

She said:

"2012 I gained admission to study computer science in UNILAG. 2014, I was withdrawn and it felt like life had ended. Wrote jamb twice till I gained admission again in 2017 to study Estate Management in UNILAG. It took me 10 years but I finally did it."

