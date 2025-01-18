A young lady has shared her painful experience with a former classmate whom she saw selling fruits at a taxi park

According to the lady, immediately her former colleague saw her, she immediately ran away out of shame for her choice of hustle

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A recent encounter between two former classmates has sparked massive reactions on social media.

The unexpected meeting took place at a taxi park, where one of the ladies was selling fruits to earn a living.

Fruit seller runs away after seeing former classmate

A video recounting the experience was shared on TikTok by @sharom717, who narrated the awkward encounter.

According to her account, as soon as her former classmate spotted her, she hastily fled the scene, seemingly overcome with shame.

The TikTok user, however, revealed her own occupation as a toilet attendant, assuring her former classmate that they were not so different after all.

In her words:

"I saw my former classmate selling fruits at the taxi park and she ran away. Frida I just wanted to let you know that I'm a toilet attendant. We're in this together."

Reactions as lady speaks about former classmate

The video ignited lots of reactions on TikTok with users weighing in on the matter.

Many praised the TikTok user for her empathy and willingness to share her own story, while others lamented the societal pressures that often lead people to feel ashamed of their occupations.

@K. NOD ENTERPRISES said:

"Frida did the same when she saw me."

@Bosh stated:

"Buts not good to mention her name."

@Christa said:

"Don't scare us the students."

@Lia fits collection said:

"Bambi these people laughing don’t know the struggle."

@PAM MALAIKA said:

"Bambi please you don't have to end it like that."

@collinz7Ug said:

"Ooo uu sell packing bags she can support uu tooo."

@suhita said:

"This brought tears to my eyes cause I can relate to it. Sometime when I used to hawk my baked snacks on the road and I saw my friend in a ride. Couldn't look him in the eye. But he wiped off every shame from me dat day. He was cool. Bless him."

@freeduhj said:

"Did you say Fridah, is that me? May GOD bless my name sake."

@it's nicole said:

"Afterall but ehhhhh. I can't hide my laughter am sorry."

Angieee said:

"Funny how going to school doesn't seem a good choice anymore."

@Fridaus said:

"I call pipo to plaint at gazaland."

@Jau Nadia said:

"Nwe nga Ur lucky. How did U get dat job."

@Bwa Mbaruk asked:

"What should I do about it ???"

Lady's chat with former classmate trends

