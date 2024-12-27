When Sanusi Akinkumi Azeez shared a post on social media enumerating the gifts he got for graduating with a first-class degree, many of his social media followers were amazed. Many of them came to the post's comment section to congratulate him.

Sanusi graduated with a 4.89, which attracted praise from social media users. As a reward for his academic excellence, he received a plot of land.

Also, Sanusi was rewarded with N100,000 cash by someone who admired his academic prowess.

However, many did not realise the amount of work he had to put in to graduate with excellent results.

Sanusi studied for several hours daily

In an interview with Legit.ng, Sanusi said he studied at least four hours daily on average.

He said:

"I dedicated 4 to 5 hours to studying every day, and on busier days, I ensured I spent at least 3 hours focused on my academic work."

According to Sanusi, he is prepared to use the knowledge he gained in school to contribute to society.

One remarkable thing about Sanusi's success was that he overcame a lot of challenges while in school.

How Sanusi overcame his challenges

He said one of the challenges he faced while in school was balancing his academic pursuits with his other work.

He told Legit.ng:

"During my time in university, I faced several challenges. One was managing my academic commitments while also helping others with course-related issues. I also balanced my studies with part-time businesses, such as conducting remote research work for U.S.-based projects, selling corporate wear, and providing project writing services. These side jobs helped support me financially during school. Additionally, I encountered a health challenge when I became ill for an entire semester. Despite the difficulty of studying with a headache, I remained focused on my academics because I’m passionate about learning."

When asked how he overcame the challenges, Sanusi said his faith helped him.

His words:

"I relied on my faith and determination to overcome these challenges. I stayed focused by prioritizing my academics, which meant limiting distractions like socializing, watching movies, or playing games. I dedicated 3 to 5 hours daily to studying and consistently maintained a strong work ethic."

Sanusi gets a plot of land

Sanusi also said he was particularly touched by the number of gifts he got from friends, family and well-wishers.

He said:

"The only thing I personally purchased was the suit and shoes I wore on my convocation day."

Sanusi told Legit.ng that his initial desire was to study mechanical engineering but changed his mind along the line.

He said:

"Initially, I aspired to study medicine, but due to financial constraints, I decided to pursue Microbiology, which I felt would allow me to explore my passion for understanding human diseases. Microbiology intrigued me because it combines scientific research with practical applications in healthcare."

Legit.ng wanted to know what's next for Sanusi, and he said he is prepared to explore scholarship opportunities abroad.

He said:

"My long-term goal is to pursue a master's degree abroad. I have been passionate about continuing my studies internationally, and I’m currently seeking scholarship opportunities, either abroad or in Nigeria, to further my education."

