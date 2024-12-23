Austin Emmanuel revealed what he faced in the Nollywood industry, with some colleagues and marketers plotting against him despite not offending them

The actor disclosed that the conspiracy against him took an extreme level with some individuals trying to destroy his career

He attributed the conspiracy to his rapid rise to fame and success in the movie industry then

Nollywood actor, Austin Emmanuel, has shared his ordeal in the country’s movie industry.

While sharing his experience, the filmmaker, on a TV programme named “Oyimomo” disclosed the tenced conspiracy set up against him.

Actor Austin Emmanuel describes self as King above some other colleagues. Credit: @femiadebayosalami @toyin_abraham @iam_austinemmanuel

Source: Instagram

He recounted that he once outside the country because the dispute was deep and got to a point that they wished for his downfall.

He added that marketers he did not offend also plotted conspiracy against him before he saw the plans.

He said:

There was a lot of Conspiracy against me. It was intense. What I encountered and became free, some might lose it in the process. We have the good and the bad in the industry. They would smile to my face but behind plan my downfall. It started with some of my colleagues saying “is he the only one? He's not a Yoruba man."

The actor added that Toyin Abraham, Femi Adebayo were once on his set and he paid them handsomely.

There was a time when Femi Adebayo was on my set three times a week. He will be on my constant set with Fathia Balogun. The money I paid then wasn't small.

He described himself as King compared to the likes of Femi Adebayo, Lateef Adedimeji, adding that out of 10 productions, it would take grace for another movie to outshine his.

He stated:

My movies were always in demand and no one wanted to exchange them for others. They were sold at full price. That caused some tension so they conspired against me. Despite everything, I give thanks to God.

See the video below:

Femi Adebayo thanks K1 for assistance

Femi Adebayo-Salami has expressed gratitude to veteran Fuji singer Wasiu Ayinde, also known as K1, for his support during the shooting of his latest movie Seven Doors.

The filmmaker expressed that noted K1 fed 200 crew members of Seven Doors movie at his resort.

He noted that the production of the movie was strenuous while the post-production level was more stressful.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng