Samson Ayomide Adedigba, a young man, recently emerged as a first-class graduate from the Department of Mechanical Engineering at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU).

His academic record, a CGPA of 4.58/5.0, is a symbol of his intellect and unwavering dedication.

Yet, his story extends beyond the confines of academia, weaving together the threads of entrepreneurial spirit and a commitment to excellence.

Threads of Balance

In an interview with Legit.ng, he said he achieved so much as a result of his grit and above all, supernatural grace from God.

“As a business owner and manager, I go about running business during the day and devoted myself to night and over the night studies.”

Balancing the demands of running Samsonite Engineering Company Ltd., which specializes in construction, mechanical installations, and maintenance of air conditioners and elevators, Adedigba's days were a delicate dance between business responsibilities and academic commitments.

This dual life required a disciplined approach:

“I ensured that I put a strategy of discipline and consistency in place by studying every day, attending group discussions and tutorials organized within ourselves - colleagues. Whenever, it is getting to test and exam periods, I, as much as possible slow down my commitment in running business and delegate as much as I can for smooth running. I have a quick revision partner that we come together for solving of questions and revisions. Also, when I come across questions I couldn't solve, I send to those I feel can get them done and that's how we exchange knowledge and also enhance knowledge gain. I'm also committed to sharing knowledge with others as I believe that when you teach others, you are twice knowledgeable in that thing.”

From the moment he began his journey at OAU, Adedigba distinguished himself not only through his academic prowess but also through his leadership and creativity.

He garnered the "Most Creative Male of the Department" award and achieved a perfect 5.0 GPA in two semesters.

Challenges of Time

Time management emerged as both a challenge and a skill honed through necessity.

As an executive leader in his fellowship and a business manager, the OAU graduate's days were meticulously planned, with a reading chart that logged an average of 42 hours of study per week, excluding group discussions and tutorials.

This disciplined regimen was essential, especially during test and exam periods when business responsibilities were temporarily delegated to ensure academic focus.

Adversity, however, was not a stranger to Adedigba. The theft of his laptop during his second year presented a significant hurdle, yet he adapted.

In his words:

“I was able to overcome the difficulty of the theft of my laptop by developing an interest in using my phone for study pending the time I was able to get another one. It wasn't easy as I'm used to using a laptop for my study but I was able to scale through. Sometimes, I will have to borrow a colleague's laptop to study and do my assignments as well as writing reports.”

Plans for Future

Looking to the future, Adedigba's aspirations are as ambitious as his academic pursuits. He plans to further his education by attending grad school and an HVAC school, with dreams of pursuing an MBA at Harvard Business School.

His vision extends to establishing a top-ranking HVAC school in Nigeria and expanding Samsonite Engineering Company Ltd. into a multinational enterprise.

These goals, driven by a desire to innovate and excel, reflect the same spirit that guided him through his university years.

