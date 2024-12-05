Nile University Lady Becomes PhD Holder Just Like Her Husband Who Has PhD in Engineering
- A Nigerian lady has proudly shared the news that she has become a PhD holder after studying at Nile University
- Dr AY Ndanitsa shared her success story and noted that her husband, Dr Agom has also become a PhD holder
- Dr AY Ndanitsa got her PhD in economics while her husband is a PhD holder in the field of engineering
A Nigerian woman is now a PhD holder after studying at Nile University, Abuja.
Dr AY Ndanitsa previously graduated with a bachelor's degree in statistics.
Also, Dr AY Ndanitsa has a masters degree in economics before proceeding with her PhD in the same field.
The most interesting part is that her husband, Dr Agom, is also a PhD holder, making them two academic soulmates.
While she got her PhD in economics, Dr AY Ndanitsa said her husband got his PhD in engineering.
She posted photos of herself and her husband to celebrate their academic achievements.
Reactions as lady becomes a PhD holder
Abun Nawwas said:
"Masha Allah! congratulations! Allah Ya sa Albarka. First PhD from our set, I think!"
@Official Mrs Muh'd said:
"Congratulations dear. Wish dis one for myself too one day Inshaa'Allah. Allahumma barikh."
@Sheriff Banki said:
"Wonderful! I am honestly impressed and intimidated by your CV, which is enriched by professional cadres. Congratulations."
@Umar Faruk ahmed said:
Congratulations ma'am, may Allah bless you and make the knowledge beneficial to you and humanity."
@leeydah.moh said:
"Congratulations sis, may Allah bless you and make the knowledge beneficial to you and humanity."
@Mr_Alibakas said:
"Double Congratulations our own Doctors!! You are both doing us proud, soar higher ma'am."
@ibn ahmad said:
"Anything with begining has an end, congratulations."
@Abdul said:
"Haaa! Economic and statistics! It’s not easy ohh! Haaaa congratulations!"
PhD holder relocates to Canada
In a related story, a Nigerian lady who is a PhD holder relocated abroad in search of greener pastures.
The lady told her story online, noting that she had left her lecturing job to move abroad.
She said she relocated to Canada where she now lives and works.
