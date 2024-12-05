An intelligent Nigerian man achieved his dream of becoming a university graduate as he bagged a degree

Sanusi Akinkumi Azeez studied for his degree at Lead City University, Ibadan, Oyo state, and he did excellently well

Sanusi noted that he achieved a good result because he studied hard, reading his books for three hours daily

A man graduated from the university, and he came online to share the good news with netizens.

Sanusi Akinkumi Azeez studied for his first degree at the Lead City University, Ibadan, Oyo state.

Sanusi Akinkumi Azeez graduated with first class. Photo credit: TikTok/@fineboy_diamond.

Sanusi did excellently in his studies, achieving 4.89 cumulative grade point average.

Sanusi said he had to discipline himself and study for three hours daily to achieve the feat.

He said while he read his books, he tried to understand topics, instead of reading aimlessly.

"I studied daily for a minimum of three hours. I read with passion to understand, not just to pass. I sumerised my notes after every class and researched topics that were unclear. I have strong passion for the course I studied. I stayed focused and enjoyed studying. I played with my coursemates so that I could feel comfortable around everyone. When reading, I tried to figure out the points and listen to myself to make sure I had understood before leaving the page. Finally, I prayed always. Graduated as the best student in my department, Lead City University, Ibadan, Nigeria."

Reactions as student performs well at Lead City University

@SeniorBoss said:

"Congrats bro, you've succeeded in defeating illiteracy. Next is to defeat poverty. It's a hard life bro. there's more to cgpa.

GOlajumoke Taiwo said:

"I'm sure you don't have my gender in your life."

@Debbie said:

"OMG, I'm also studying microbiology, like that course is so interesting, please more videos of tips on how to be the top student. Thank you so much. Thus was what I needed to see."

