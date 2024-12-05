A Nigerian man who graduated from Lead City University, Ibadan, Oyo state, received a lot of rewards for excellence

Sanusi Akinkumi Azeez was rewarded with a plot of land and N100,000 cash transferred to him by two persons

Sanusi was also rewarded with live turkeys, which he said were used for cooking to celebrate his graduation

A Lead City University graduate was rewarded for his excellent performance in school.

Sanusi Akinkumi Azeez graduated with a first-class degree after working very hard in his studies.

Sanusi graduated with a first-class degree, and he was rewarded. Photo credit: TikTok/@fineboy_diamond.

Source: TikTok

After Sanusi's graduation, he got a lot of gifts, including a plot of land worth N2 million.

Sanusi also got two bank alerts of N50,000, each sent to him by two persons.

Also, two live turkeys worth N75,000 each were bought to use for his convocation ceremony.

Sanusi said:

"Reading affected my social life when I was in school, held tutorial classes and focused on my studies. But today, I give God all the glory because He rewards faithfulness. Glory to God, different people started giving me gifts because of my performance. I'm truly blessed. Today, I want to share with the world: 'Discover who you truly are and fully express every aspect of your uniqueness; this is your path to living an extraordinary life. Serve God and praise Him at all times. Thank you, Lord, for these precious gifts and for blessing me with the wisdom to shine in my studies."

Netizens congratulate Sanusi

@MORR FASHION/Unisex Store said:

"Congratulations. Trust me you did not miss much. Focus on building yourself and pray for good friends,divine helpers and be a good friend too. Your best is yet to come."

@elizabethhmide said:

"I tap from your congratulations sir."

@talented prince said:

"Wow... this is amazing sir."

Lady graduates with first class in mathematics

In a related story, a Nigerian student graduated with a first-class degree from the University of Uyo.

The student said she studied mathematics and she did very well in the course.

After she posted her result online, many people took to the comment section to congratulate her.

Source: Legit.ng