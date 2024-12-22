A United States realtor and entrepreneur has expressed her excitement after finding out her origin

She did a DNA test and made public the result, showing her strongest ties, which included Nigeria and some African countries

Following the outcome of her DNA test, the American businesswoman has shared her next line of action

A US businesswoman, Tiki Mills Whitted, has shared the outcome of her DNA test with her Facebook followers.

Tiki, a realtor and entrepreneur, revealed her DNA was analysed to ascertain her ancestry and roots.

The buinesswoman discovered her strongest DNA is from Nigeria. Photo Credit: Tiki Mills Whitted

In a Facebook post, Tiki marvelled that her strongest DNA is from Nigeria, followed by Mali, Benin and Togo.

Tiki exclaimed that she has to make a trip to Africa and rallied support from people. She wrote:

"So I had my DNA analyzed and got my ancestry traits and found out that the strongest DNA is from Nigeria, Mali, Benin & Togo! I have to make a trip to Africa now! Family, let’s do this!!"

From the result she posted, Tiki's strongest origins are Nigeria (26%), Mali (19 %), Benin and Togo (10%), and the Western Banku people (8%).

Others are Wales (7%), England and Northwestern Europe (6%), Ivory Coast and Ghana (5%), Cameroon (5%), Senegal (4%), and Central West Africa (4%).

US businesswoman's post generates reactions

Okponya Kariebi said:

"You have more of that Southern Africa look.

"But anyways, if the DNA says u Nigerian. Then you are."

Ubong Uwah said:

"We cant wait to have you in Nigeria, unlike those haters down south, we Nigerians love ourselves.

"Congrats for being Nigerian. That we are called the smartest people in the world, its for a reason."

Gulusumba Kamtete said:

"If l moved to Nigeria will my DNA change?, because it seems that all Nigerians have the same DNA,but in Nigeria when they want to Trace someone who has committed a crime somewhere they use his DNA to identify him and how do they manage to Trace someone using DNA when he's living in a country where everyone has the same DNA?,And how do they know that this Nigerian DNA this south African, zambian, malawian etc."

Zakariyahu Damilare Toheeb said:

"So, we people of North Central Nigeria have a different DNA compared to other Nigerians

"Hmmm."

Atodelu Osho said:

"Someone l know said when he was in the university in the States had to remind himself that he was in the States cos some of the black students he saw on campus look like students he had seen when he was in the University in Nigeria. They were not Nigerians yet they look like Nigerians. It was really confusing. GENES.... is very powerful and amazing."

Michael said:

"Nigeria.

"Every celebrity claims to be Nigerian."

